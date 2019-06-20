The Metropolitan King County Council on Wednesday tried to hire a municipal-relations director, a senior position responsible for dealing, on behalf of the council, with the 39 cities and towns spread around King County.

They did end up hiring someone, but not the woman that the council’s employment committee had recommended, and only after an acrimonious meeting that ended with concerns about pay equity and perceptions of patronage. And it might result in the council removing itself almost entirely from the hiring process for all but the highest-level jobs in the county.

King County posted the job opening for municipal-relations director months ago, drawing about 100 applications. Staff members narrowed those down, interviewing the best dozen or so candidates, before forwarding three finalists to the County Council’s Employment and Administration Committee.

Three weeks ago, after interviewing the finalists, that committee voted 3-2 to recommend Sujata Goel, an administrator for the county Parks Department who’s worked for the county for more than 20 years.

As Goel sat in the council chambers gallery on Wednesday, four council members took turns extolling her virtues.

“She brings exactly the skills, the experience, the education, the temperament,” Councilmember Claudia Balducci said.

Advertising

“She has a tremendous record,” said Council Chair Rod Dembowski.

No one spoke against Goel, although Councilmember Dave Upthegrove said it was an extremely difficult decision but he would be voting against her because he had a working relationship with another finalist, whom he didn’t name, and who had more experience in his South King County district.

“I think it’s crazy that I have to vote on this,” Upthegrove said.

The vote, ultimately, was 5-4 against Goel. Upthegrove and Councilmember Larry Gossett joined the council’s three conservative members Reagan Dunn, Kathy Lambert and Pete von Reichbauer, in sinking her appointment.

Instead, the council hired, by the same 5-4 vote, Tom Goff, Dunn’s chief of staff. Goff, a former state Senate staffer, previously worked on the unsuccessful U.S. Senate campaigns of Republicans Mike McGavick in 2006 and Dino Rossi in 2010.

“What you had was two really, really good candidates and nearly an even split down the line,” said Dunn, calling Goff “the single best employee I have ever worked with.”

Balducci stressed that Goff is well qualified but that his background — coming directly from Dunn’s office — could be misconstrued.

Advertising

“There’s just this risk of a perception of patronage when you’re hiring from within one of the political offices,” she said. “There’s just this risk that it looks like favoritism.”

Goff will also be paid about $147,000 annually in his new role, about $14,000 more than Goel, a woman of color, would have been paid for the same job.

Goel said she was honored to be considered but was unaware that she would have received a lower salary and was disappointed and upset.

“I honestly was very surprised that they offered a much higher salary to him than they had planned to give me for the same job,” she said. “In public service, where you establish these values around equity, it was really surprising to hear that.”

Goff declined to comment.

The salary discrepancy came at the recommendation of the County Council’s chief of staff, Carolyn Busch, who said that Goff had more experience working with legislative bodies — both the County Council and the state Senate.

“I have a conversation with the candidates, the final candidates, and we negotiate based on where they’re currently at and where they’d like to be,” Busch said of the salary process. “I also try to take into account, particularly, that historically women make 80 cents on the man’s dollar.”

Dembowski said there needed to be a good rationale why the salaries for the two candidates would differ. Asked if he had received a good reason, he said, “I voted against the final recommendation, for the hire and the compensation. It’s a lot of dollars.”

On Thursday, one day after the hiring snafu, Balducci introduced legislation, with four co-sponsors, that would almost entirely remove the council from the hiring process for midlevel jobs. The council would still be responsible for hiring the most senior positions — chief of staff, chief legal counsel and directors of legislative offices — but those senior staffers, not the council, would then be responsible for hiring the remainder of county staff.

“It’s a bright line between the political and the professional sides of the house,” Balducci said. “We just need to get out of that business.”