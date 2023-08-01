Jorge Barón, an immigration advocate, and Sarah Reyneveld, an assistant attorney general, led a closely contested three-person race Tuesday night for an open seat on the Metropolitan King County Council.

Barón had 48% of the vote in Tuesday’s count, to 31% for Reyneveld and 20% for Becka Johnson Poppe, a budget manager for the county. The three are vying for the seat, representing much of northwest Seattle, currently held by Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who is not seeking a third term. The top two vote-getters will advance to November’s general election.

A second County Council race on the primary ballot, to represent West Seattle, Burien and Vashon Island, is much less competitive: Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, with 55% of the vote, and Burien City Councilmember and Mayor Sofia Aragon, with 40%, appear sure to face off in November. Perennial candidate GoodSpaceGuy was in third with 5%. Incumbent Councilmember Joe McDermott is not running for reelection.

Unlike the crowded Seattle City Council elections, which drew 45 candidates for seven seats, the races for County Council drew meager interest from candidates, even though the county controls a larger annual budget (about $8.1 billion to $7.4 billion) and council members are paid a higher salary ($173,000 to about $140,000).

Just eight candidates filed for four County Council seats.

Incumbent Councilmembers Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay are running for reelection unopposed in November and did not appear on the primary ballot.

The County Council is nonpartisan, but Barón, Reyneveld and Johnson Poppe are all Democrats.

All three have run as strong progressives, admitting that they all largely agree on policy, but have highlighted differences on issues of emphasis and legislative effectiveness.

Barón, 50, a lawyer and the longtime former leader of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, has made the push for more progressive tax revenue a cornerstone of his campaign. At the county level, that would almost certainly require the permission of the state Legislature. Barón has cited his experience building coalitions to push back against federal immigration policies as evidence that he knows how to lobby Olympia to grant the county options, like lifting the annual cap on property tax increases or a county-level capital-gains tax.

Reyneveld, 43, touts her experience in state and local government — she’s previously served on the county Women’s Advisory Board, in the office of then-Gov. Christine Gregoire and as a staffer in the state Senate. She wants to establish a new county office that would work on gun violence-prevention programs.

Johnson Poppe, 37, is a budget and policy manager for King County, overseeing about half of the county’s annual budget, including Metro Transit, parks and natural resources, and local services. She says this nuts-and-bolts knowledge of the county’s finances, and the players involved, would help her navigate the legislative process. She wants to pass a new, voter-approved countywide tax to fund more bus service.

Barón has led in fundraising, despite launching his candidacy later than his two opponents. He’s raised about $154,000, to about $124,000 for Reyneveld and $100,000 for Johnson Poppe.