Nobody, it seems, is against veterans and seniors.

No formal opposition has formed to King County’s Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy, a six-year, $564 million property tax levy that voters are being asked to approve on the August ballot.

The tax, which, at 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed home value, would cost the median homeowner about $84 a year, funds job training and housing for veterans, 39 senior centers and food assistance programs for seniors.

County leaders are asking for a renewal of the levy at the same rate at which it has been in effect since 2018.

It has the unanimous support of the Metropolitan King County Council, which, in the spring, decided against asking for a larger tax for fear that voters might rebel.

“It is the backbone of our human services funding,” Councilmember Girmay Zahilay said. “It is one of the most important things that King County does.”

The levy, first passed in 2005 and renewed in 2011 and 2017, is especially crucial this year, Zahilay said, because of the general fund budget cuts that are likely coming in the next two-year budget.

County Executive Dow Constantine has warned of $100 million in general fund shortfalls for the 2025-26 budget. He has blamed state law that limits counties to no more than 1% annual growth in the amount of property tax they collect (plus the value of new construction), an amount far less than recent rates of inflation.

“No enterprise, public or private, can be expected to provide the same services year after year with revenues arbitrarily capped below the increasing cost of doing business,” Constantine said this spring, just before the County Council voted to put the levy on the August ballot.

The county lobbied the Legislature, unsuccessfully, this year to raise the cap on property tax increases.

The Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy has also supported affordable housing for veterans and seniors, programs for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, mobile medical care for homeless people and services for people with disabilities.

A renewed levy aims to create at least 70 new affordable housing units for veterans. The county says that since 2017, the levy has helped create more than 1,000 units of affordable housing and nearly 200 new shelter beds.

It is the smallest of three major property levies being sent to Seattle-area voters this year. In April, King County voters approved a $1.25 billion, nine-year plan to build and operate five new crisis care behavioral health centers. In November, Seattle voters will be asked to renew the city’s housing levy, spending $970 million over seven years to fund affordable housing, higher wages for human services workers and assistance for middle-income homebuyers.

Zahilay said he was concerned about voter fatigue over the totality of levies and renewals, but not about the veterans levy specifically. The county, he noted, is asking to renew the levy, not raise the rate.

“Veterans and seniors are possibly our two most popular communities to support,” he said. “Those things give me comfort that this one will continue to be very popular.”