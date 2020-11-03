Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman was narrowly leading in her reelection bid on Tuesday as she hoped to fend off a Democratic challenger who made the president’s attacks on mail-in voting a central issue of the campaign.

In Tuesday’s returns, Wyman was leading Rep. Gael Tarleton, D-Seattle, 51.6% to 48.2%.

A former Thurston County auditor and elections administrator, Wyman is seeking a third term as the state’s top elections official, a post Republicans have held for more than a half-century and Democrats have long sought to flip.

Throughout the campaign, Wyman touted her nearly three decades of experience overseeing elections at the county and state level.

Election 2020 Get the latest local and national results

Tarleton entered the race spotlighting her own national security credentials and calling for stronger election security. A four-term state lawmaker, Tarleton is a former Port of Seattle commissioner and senior defense intelligence analyst for the Pentagon.

Amid Trump’s jabs that mail balloting would sow chaos in the election, Tarleton criticized Wyman for not going far enough in directly condemning the president’s remarks.

Advertising

Those changes had involved cuts to overtime pay for postal workers and were blamed for massive backlogs and delivery delays, which raised concern over the timely delivery of ballots. A judge suspended the post office changes until after the election.

Wyman, one of only a handful of Republicans to hold a statewide office on the West Coast, sought to allay fears stemming from the president’s remarks and expressed concern over the Postal Service changes. She said in a debate in September that it was not her job to engage in a partisan fight over voting by mail.

“My job is to inspire confidence in our voters,” she said.

Her office gave advice to other states during the pandemic as they ramp up mail balloting. She also gained national attention as a defender of voting by mail.

In addition to conducting elections, the Washington secretary of state oversees business, nonprofit and voter registrations.

If reelected, Wyman has proposed moving the August primaries to the spring to boost voter turnout and allowing for voters who do not claim affiliation with a political party to cast ballots in the presidential primaries.

She also favors changing the Secretary of State’s Office from a partisan to nonpartisan position.

Tarleton’s platform includes expanding automatic voter registration and strengthening the process for ensuring signatures on ballots are verified.