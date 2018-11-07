Schrier led 53 percent to Rossi's 47 percent, after King County reported the relatively small tally of about 13,000 new votes. That widened Schrier's lead to about 13,353 votes in all, compared with 11,620 on Election Day.

Democrat Kim Schrier maintained her lead over Republican Dino Rossi in Washington’s 8th Congressional District race in a new count of votes Wednesday from King County.

Schrier led 53 percent to Rossi’s 47 percent, after King County reported the relatively small tally of about 13,000 new votes. That widened Schrier’s lead to about 13,353 votes in all, compared with 11,620 on Election Day.

That gap is likely to close somewhat when new Pierce County totals are released Wednesday evening. And the more conservative Chelan and Kittitas counties are not expected to count more votes until Friday.

While Rossi improved his share of the vote slightly in King County’s Wednesday vote count, it did not appear to be enough to change his trajectory, leaving him on pace for a fourth consecutive election defeat.

Rossi’s campaign manager, Andrew Bell, said he’d await Pierce County’s latest results before commenting.

Schrier projected confidence, saying “I think the numbers are looking really good. It would be mathematically incredibly difficult for Mr. Rossi to close that gap.”

Her campaign manager, Michael Beckendorf, said in an emailed memo to reporters that Schrier’s advantage in King County leaves “no realistic path for Rossi” to win.

The 8th District has never sent a Democrat to Congress, but was immediately seized on as a pickup opportunity by the party following the retirement announcement last fall by U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn.

The Schrier-Rossi contest drew more than $28 million in spending, largely on negative TV ads — the most for any House general election race in the nation, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.