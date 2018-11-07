Schrier led 53 percent to Rossi's 47 percent, after King County reported the relatively small tally of about 13,000 new votes. That widened Schrier's lead to about 13,353 votes in all, compared with 11,620 on Election Day.

Issaquah pediatrician Kim Schrier widened her lead over former Republican state Sen. Dino Rossi in Washington’s 8th Congressional District race Wednesday, leaving her poised to become the first Democrat to hold the seat — and adding to the party’s new U.S. House majority.

Schrier led with 53 percent to Rossi’s 47 percent after new vote tallies from King and Pierce counties. That 6-percentage-point gap was essentially the same as on Tuesday, and Schrier’s lead in raw votes grew by about 950, leaving her 12,576 votes ahead.

With tens of thousands of ballots remaining to be counted, there was no concession or comment from Rossi. His campaign manager, Andrew Bell, said Rossi would wait to see more results come in from King and Pierce counties on Thursday.

The more conservative counties in the district, Chelan and Kittitas, are not expected to count more votes until Friday, but they make up a relatively small share of the 8th District’s voters.

Rossi improved his share of the vote slightly in King County’s Wednesday count, but it did not appear to be enough to change his trajectory, leaving him on pace for a fourth consecutive election defeat.

Schrier sounded confident, saying, “I think the numbers are looking really good. It would be mathematically incredibly difficult for Mr. Rossi to close that gap.”

She said she had gotten congratulatory calls from prominent Democrats including Sen. Patty Murray and former Gov. Christine Gregoire — both of whom defeated Rossi in previous races. They offered their assistance as she prepares a likely transition to Congress. Schrier said.

Schrier said her message about being a mom and trusted pediatrician resonated with voters compared with Rossi’s biography as “a career politician who has never gone to bat for people in the district.”

The 8th District has never sent a Democrat to Congress, but was immediately seized on as a pickup opportunity by the party following the retirement announcement last fall by U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn.

The Schrier-Rossi contest drew more than $28 million in spending, largely on negative TV ads — the most for any House general election race in the nation, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Republican incumbents hung on in two other competitive races in Washington state.

In southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Vancouver, defeated Democratic challenger Carolyn Long. As of Wednesday evening, Herrera Beutler had 53 percent of the vote, to Long’s 47 percent.

In Eastern Washington’s 5th Congressional District, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, defeated Democratic challenger Lisa Brown.

If the current results hold, Republicans next year will represent three of Washington’s 10 U.S. House seats, versus seven for Democrats.

With Democrats taking control of the House, some in the state delegation may see new leadership roles and clout, including Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, who is in line to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

Reps. Denny Heck, D-Olympia, and Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, both announced bids to chair the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the political arm of House Democrats, for the 2020 election cycle. Their Democratic colleagues are expected to vote on the new DCCC chair by the end of the month.