Democrat Kim Schrier opened up a lead over Republican Dino Rossi on Tuesday night in Washington’s hard-fought and historically expensive 8th Congressional District race.

With about 196,000 votes counted, Schrier had 53 percent to Rossi’s 47 percent — with her King County lead making up for Rossi’s advantage in Pierce, Chelan and Kittitas counties.

Anticipating a close result, both candidates spent the days leading up to Tuesday pushing for every last vote in a midterm election that was on pace to potentially set a turnout record.

Rossi spent Election Day personally calling undecided voters, after weeks of door-belling thousands of homes.

“I slept really well last night knowing I did everything I can physically do,” he said in an interview Tuesday afternoon before votes were counted. “I have zero idea what is going to happen.”

Schrier agreed both sides likely would have to wait days to know the outcome of the contest as Washington’s mail-in ballots continue to flow into county elections offices.

“I suspect that we will not know tonight, that things are going to be too close to call, and we will wait for every ballot to be counted. It is a super-tight race,” she said Tuesday.

Schrier spent part of the day canvassing homes with volunteers in the Covington area. Energized Democrats, looking to push back against President Trump, had flooded her campaign with volunteers. Schrier said her field-organizing effort was the largest in the nation.

Spanning the Cascade Mountains, the 8th District has previously sent only Republicans to Congress. But with the retirement of U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, the seat was viewed as a potential Democratic pickup — one of the top two dozen races that could decide control of the House.

The race pitted one of the state’s best-known Republican politicians in Rossi, a former state senator and real-estate investor who lost three runs for statewide office in the past 15 years, against Schrier, a pediatrician and first-time candidate.

Rossi, 59, ran what was in some ways an incumbent-style campaign, refusing all but one debate and declining other invitations to appear at forums alongside Schrier. He concentrated on contacting voters on his own terms, saying he had personally door-belled more than 8,000 homes.

Schrier, 50, who initially got in the race to challenge Reichert out of frustration over the Republican health-care overhaul, promoted her background as a pediatrician and political outsider who would not accept corporate PAC donations.

With the conduct of President Donald Trump a constant, if at times unspoken, undercurrent, Schrier emphasized a need for Congress to act as a check on the executive branch. Rossi downplayed the Trump factor, saying he’d treat the current president like previous ones.

Spending in the race topped $28 million as of last week, making it the most expensive House race in the nation in terms of outlays by general-election candidates plus outside groups, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Democrats outspent Republicans nearly 2 to 1. It was also the costliest U.S. House race in state history.

With tens of thousands of ballots remaining to be counted, the race could stretch out until midweek or later.

Rossi has famously seen close elections before — most notably his 2004 run for governor against Democrat Christine Gregoire. Initially declared the winner, Rossi also won a recount but lost by 129 votes on a second, hand recount.

Republicans sued to try to overturn the election, crying foul over alleged vote irregularities in King County. But a Chelan County judge rejected their lawsuit, finding no proof of fraud and declining to order a new election. The judge even deducted four votes from Rossi’s total after Democrats produced evidence of illegal GOP votes by felons.

Rossi ran again for governor in 2008 but lost in a big Democratic sweep powered by the election of Barack Obama as president. In 2010, he challenged U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, but lost again despite a tea-party wave favoring Republicans in much of the country.

If his race with Schrier remains close, Rossi could again face an extended wait for an outcome.

A machine recount would be required if the candidates wind up separated by less than .5 percentage points and less than 2,000 votes. A hand recount would be triggered if they’re within 150 votes and also less than 0.25 percentage points.