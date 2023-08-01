View local primary election results by race. Uncontested races are not included.

Get live election updates or visit our Election 2023 page for more coverage. For full election results visit Washington’s Secretary of State.

Initial vote counts will be posted after 8:00pm on Tuesday, August 1. Vote tallies will update daily in the afternoon for several days as ballots that were mailed in and placed in drop boxes by Tuesday night continue to be counted.

Data is from the Secretary of State and updates automatically. This data represents partial results as ballot counting continues.

* indicates incumbent, indicates advancing to the general election or passing

2023 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS Seattle King County Snohomish County Pierce County Kitsap County Back to top of election results