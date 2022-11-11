OLYMPIA — Races in some key state legislative districts remained tight after Friday’s ballot counting.

While Democrats are very likely to maintain their majorities in the state House and Senate, the exact amount by which Democrats will control each chamber was still up in the air Friday.

In one House race, as of 3:54 p.m. Friday, the two contenders were separated by about 200 votes.

Before the election, Democrats held a 28-seat majority in the 49-member state Senate. And they held an 57-seat majority in the 98-member state House.

This is where some key Senate races stood Friday just before 4 p.m.:

Democratic incumbent Emily Randall held 51% of the vote, ahead of Republican Jesse Young in the 26th District (Kitsap, Pierce counties).

Democrat Sharon Shewmake held 50% of the vote, less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Simon Sefzik in the 42nd District (Whatcom County).

Democrat Claudia Kauffman led with 53% of the vote against Republican Bill Boyce in the 47th District (King County). The incumbent, a Democrat, did not run for reelection.

This is where some key House races stood Friday just before 4 p.m.:

Democratic incumbent Alicia Rule was ahead with 52% of the vote against Republican Tawsha Thompson in the 42nd District (Whatcom County).

Democrat Joe Timmons was ahead with 51% of the vote against Republican Dan Johnson in the 42nd District (Whatcom County). Sharon Shewmake, a Democrat now running for state Senate, had held the seat.

Democrat Adison Richards, with 50% of the vote, held a narrow lead — about 200 votes — ahead of Republican Spencer Hutchins in the 26th District (Kitsap, Pierce counties). Jesse Young, a Republican now running for the Senate, had held the seat.

ahead of Republican Spencer Hutchins in the 26th District (Kitsap, Pierce counties). Jesse Young, a Republican now running for the Senate, had held the seat. Democrat Clyde Shavers was ahead with 51% of the vote against Republican incumbent Greg Gilday in the 10th District (Island, Snohomish, Skagit counties).

Republican Stephanie McClintock was ahead with 51% of the vote against Democrat John Zingale in the 18th District (Clark County).

Republican Greg Cheney was ahead with 53% of the vote against Democrat Duncan Camacho in the 18th District (Clark County).

Republican Travis Couture was ahead with 52% of the vote against Democrat Sandy Kaiser in the 35th District (Thurston, Mason, Kitsap counties).

Democrat Dave Paul was ahead with 53% of the vote against Republican Karen Lesetmoe in the 10th District (Island, Snohomish, Skagit counties).

Daniel Beekman contributed reporting.