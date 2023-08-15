Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Seattle on Tuesday morning, ahead of a speech at a local green construction firm to mark the one-year anniversary of the Biden administration’s landmark climate legislation.

Harris landed in Air Force 2 at Boeing Field, formally known as King County International Airport, at 11:17 a.m.

Watch: Kamala Harris lands in Seattle

She, along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was met on the tarmac by Gov. Jay Inslee, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, among others. Constantine and Harrell snapped photos.

She is scheduled to speak at and tour McKinstry, a design and build firm that has been a beneficiary of the climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act.

The law makes the largest federal investment in history to battle climate change, around $375 billion over a decade in direct funding, tax credits and loans to clean-energy technology, energy-efficiency projects and air pollution controls.

Advertising

A couple hundred invited guests attended the event in a small auditorium at McKinstry’s south Seattle headquarters.

Speaking before Harris, a series of Democratic officials sang the law’s praises, a year after its signing, while emphasizing that there was more work to do.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the law’s tax credits an incentives have made the U.S. an “irresistible” destination for clean energy manufacturing.

Inslee, whose own presidential campaign four years ago was focused on battling climate change, cited recent flooding and the wildfires in Maui.

“This is not your grandmother’s climate change,” he said. “This is a new beast.”

The law, paid for by new taxes on big businesses and increased IRS enforcement on the wealthy, also extends subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, caps prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients and allows Medicare, for the first time, to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

Advertising

“The government has put into effect some market certainty so some technology like solar and wind, that were on the half to start to have incentives run out are now back on a level playing field,” Megan Owen, a vice president with McKinstry, said in a video touting the law. “Our markets thrive when we have certainty, we have time our side, and there’s now at least a 10-year window where we know the funding is going to be available.”

Harris was also scheduled to speak at a private fundraising event Tuesday for high-dollar donors, co-hosted by Microsoft President Brad Smith.

Donors attending the event will fork over $5,000 per person, with higher-level donation tiers of $10,000 and $25,000 granting a photo with the vice president, and $50,000 garnering a “host” designation, according to a copy of an invitation obtained by The Seattle Times.

Harris was last in Seattle about 10 months ago, also touting clean technology and fitting in a fundraiser. In that, her first visit to Seattle as vice president, she promoted nearly $1 billion in funding for school districts to upgrade to electric school buses, part of the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in late 2021.

The Seattle Department of Transportation has warned of traffic delays around midday Tuesday, as the Secret Service has the authority to close streets and highways for security reasons.