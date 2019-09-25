Two Democratic presidential candidates and a spouse are headed to Seattle for a round of private political fundraisers and a public gun-safety discussion.

On Friday, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled to attend two fundraisers and a “Seattle Gun Safety Roundtable.”

The gun-safety event is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m., according to Harris’ campaign. Sign-ups for the free event are available at Harris’ website.

Like many Democratic presidential contenders, Harris has endorsed new restrictions on guns, vowing to take “bold executive action” if Congress fails to act. She backs universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and repeal of a law shielding gun manufacturers and dealers from lawsuits over guns used in crimes.

Harris’ fundraisers include one at the Seattle music venue Chop Suey at 5 p.m., and a second at a private home in Medina, according to invitations. Tickets for the Chop Suey event start at $46 for a limited number of attendees, ranging up to $2,800 for a photo and backstage reception. Details of the Medina event were not available.

On Sunday, Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, is scheduled to attend a fundraiser at The Riveter, a coworking space on Capitol Hill. (The Riveter also is sponsoring Harris’ Chop Suey event.) Biden is expected to attend another fundraiser at a private Seattle home, according to a campaign spokeswoman. No public events have been announced.

Advertising

Jill Biden’s planned visit comes amid news that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to help investigate Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden — spurring House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry. No public Biden events have been announced in Seattle.

On Monday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will complete the candidate-visit triad. She is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Seattle co-hosted by Microsoft President Brad Smith and Zumiez founder Tom Campion, according to an invitation.

A Klobuchar campaign spokesman said an additional “meet and greet” event is in the works, with details to be shared in the coming days.