Your ballots are due tomorrow, Washington residents.

Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked by Tuesday, Aug. 3, or placed in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you haven’t yet voted, election officials recommend using a drop box to ensure your ballot is received in time, as there can be delays between the time you drop off a piece of mail and the time it actually gets a postmark.

There are 73 drop boxes scattered across the county, which will be open 24 hours a day until the 8 p.m. deadline. Click here to find the one nearest you.

In Seattle this year, voters are choosing a new mayor, two members of the City Council, a city attorney and two members of the School Board.

In King County, voters are choosing a county executive, three members of the County Council (five seats will be up in November, but only three are on the primary ballot) and are deciding on an $872 million property tax levy to fund child care, school health centers and other early childhood intervention programs.

As of noon Monday, King County Elections had received the ballots of only 15.9% of the county’s registered voters.

The deadlines to register to vote online or by mail have already passed, but residents can still register to vote in person at one of the county’s six vote centers, and vote in Tuesday’s primary.