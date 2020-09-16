A King County Superior Court judge is expected to decide by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday whether an effort to recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant can go forward.

Judge Jim Rogers heard arguments Wednesday morning in the case, the second politically charged recall effort against a Seattle elected official in the wake of this summer’s mass protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

A group of Seattle residents is leading the Sawant recall push, alleging violations in six circumstances, including when she let demonstrators into City Hall during a nighttime protest in June. They also allege that she encouraged protesters to occupy Seattle Police’s East Precinct, “helped create the Capitol Hill Occupation Protest (CHOP) Zone,” used city resources to promote a ballot initiative and delegated employment decisions in her office to her political party.

Rogers indicated that he would dismiss the charges related to the East Precinct and the CHOP.

Rogers’ role is to assume the charges against Sawant are true and to determine whether they are specific and serious enough to merit a recall.

Dmitri Iglitzin, Sawant’s attorney, pointed out that Sawant has been elected three times, most recently less than a year ago, and said the recall petitioners were trying to redo those elections because they disagree with her politics.

“We have elections in this state and in this city, and those elections are where the decision as to who is holding this office is supposed to be determined,” he said. “This is on its face, by any fair reading, a political screed against Councilmember Sawant.”

Jim McKay, an attorney representing recall petitioner Ernest Lou, said Sawant needed to be held accountable for her actions, comparing her obliquely to President Donald Trump.

“I realize that we’ve seen this happen at the highest levels of our government,” McKay said, but “I hope that we are not living in a time in which our elected officials are not held accountable for violations of the law.”

Much of the argument focused on the night of June 9, when Sawant used her key card to unlock City Hall and let hundreds of protesters in for a nighttime rally in the wake of the killing of George Floyd — even as most city buildings were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was not an unintentional action, she did not drop her pass key on the sidewalk and someone just picked it up,” McKay said. “She brought in hundreds of protesters. It was in the violation of an executive order.”

But Iglitzin said Sawant violated no rule or law in opening up City Hall.

“They have not shown you that there is a City Council ordinance that prevents Councilmember Sawant from bringing people into City Hall for any reason she deems appropriate, in her discretion,” Iglitzin said.

The state constitution allows elected officials to be recalled for violating their oath of office or for “acts of malfeasance or misfeasance while in office.”

If the court system allows the recall to move forward, petitioners would need to collect more than 10,000 signatures from residents of Sawant’s Capitol Hill-based district in order to send the recall to voters.

The Seattle City Council voted on Tuesday, at Sawant’s request, to fund Sawant’s legal defense in her recall battle.

A King County judge earlier this summer allowed a recall effort against Mayor Jenny Durkan to move forward. The recall alleges that Durkan failed to institute policies after police used tear gas on protesters. Durkan is appealing the judge’s decision to the state Supreme Court, which is scheduled to consider the case in October.

Durkan has not asked the City Council to fund her legal defense, and her office did not respond Wednesday when asked how Durkan was funding her defense.

This is a developing story and will be updated.