The King County judge who ruled earlier this month that a recall petition against Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan could proceed is sticking by that decision.

Superior Court Judge Mary Roberts on Wednesday denied a motion by Durkan that asked Roberts to reconsider her July 10 ruling.

The petition seeks to recall Durkan based on the Seattle Police Department’s use of tear gas and other crowd weapons at recent protests against police brutality and racism. The mayor said Police Chief Carmen Best was responsible, because she is in charge of police policies, but Roberts rejected that argument. The mayor is obliged to protect the health and well-being of residents, the judge determined, without rending her opinion on whether Durkan did anything wrong.

Durkan could still appeal to a higher court, but Wednesday’s news marks a another legal win for the mayor’s opponents in what would be a long process to try to oust her from office in a special recall election.

On July 10, Roberts dismissed six charges made by the petitioners as insufficient grounds for a recall but allowed a seventh charge to advance “more narrowly than alleged.”

She noted her role was limited to assuming the allegations against Durkan were true and determining whether they were specific and serious enough to allow the petition to move ahead, rather than determining whether the mayor actually deserves be removed from office.

If the recall petition survives, Durkan’s opponents will need to collect more than 50,000 signatures from Seattle voters within 180 days. The election would be a simple up-or-down vote on Durkan, and her removal would result in the City Council’s president (currently M. Lorena González) becoming mayor.

The petitioners — a group of Seattle residents — have accused Durkan of failing to institute policies to prohibit the use of tear gas and other chemical crowd-control agents by police “when such use would be particularly detrimental to public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

They also have accused her of allowing officers to continue using such agents “without concern for the health and well-being of the community, constituting misfeasance, malfeasance and violation of oath of office.”

Roberts found that charge was sufficient with respect to Durkan allegedly not stopping the weapons from being used after she knew about and opposed their use on peaceful protesters as a means of crowd control.

Durkan asked Roberts to reconsider the ruling, arguing the use of tear gas to disperse protesters was a decision made by Best, not by the mayor, and also arguing Best’s decision was reasonable.

“Mayor Durkan has no legal or constitutional duty to prescribe policies and procedures for SPD. Instead, the City Charter places that duty upon the Chief of Police, who exercised her authority in a reasonable manner,” wrote Durkan’s attorney, Rebecca Roe.

Durkan’s decision “not to overrule or usurp all or part of the Chief’s authority cannot be a basis for recall, particularly in the midst of a dynamic week of protests, public safety issues, and unrest,” Roe added.

The petitioners opposed the motion, making the case that Best works for Durkan and that the buck should stop with the mayor. Roberts agreed Wednesday in a written ruling.

“Mayor Durkan argues, as she did in the initial response to the petition, that she has no legal or constitutional duty to ‘prescribe policies and procedure for SPD.’ The gravamen (the most serious part) of the court’s ruling … is more broadly the alleged failure to protect the health and well-being of the community,” Roberts wrote. “The critical role of the Chief of Police in commanding her department does not vitiate the Mayor’s obligations.”

Durkan didn’t immediately comment Wednesday.

“Judge Roberts clarified for us today … that the Mayor has a larger responsibility to the health and well-being of her community, and that the role of the Chief of Police does not absolve the Mayor of her duty,” petitioner Elliott Grace Harvey, with the Committee to Recall Jenny Durkan said in a statement.

Roberts took care to mention that she didn’t rule on whether the city has handled the Black Lives Matter protests appropriately.

“The court declines to weigh the evidence and make factual determinations as to what has happened and what reasonably should have been done on any step of the way,” the judge wrote. “The court does not opine on whether Mayor Durkan should replace Chief Best, or under what circumstances the use of (tear gas) and the like may reasonably and legally be justified.”

Both parties in the case, she wrote, have provided “the court with compelling evidence of the incredible challenges faced by each in the past weeks; application of the court’s limited authority in this proceeding is not meant to diminish the presentations on either side of these important issues.”