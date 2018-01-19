The Legislature argued that it was exempt from the state Public Records Act, allowing state lawmakers to withhold their emails and correspondence, work calendars, complaints made against elected officials and other documents.

OLYMPIA — A Thurston County Superior Court Judge ruled Friday that the individual offices of Washington state lawmakers are subject to public records laws.

Judge Chris Lanese found that legislative leaders violated Washington’s Public Records Act by declining to respond to requests for records.

“The plain and unambiguous language of the Public Records Act applies to the offices of senators and representatives — including the Individual Defendants — as ‘agencies,’ ” Lanese wrote in his ruling.

But Lanese said the Public Records Act does not apply to the administrative offices of the state Senate and House.

It will be up to the litigants to work together to determine which records stem from lawmakers’ offices and which come from the administrative offices, he said.

“There will need to be an assessment of different records,” Lanese said during Friday’s hearing.

After the hearing, Paul Lawrence, one of the Legislature’s attorneys, said they will probably appeal Lanese’s ruling.

“Obviously we disagree with the court’s order indicating that individual legislators are subject to the act,” Lawrence said.

For years the Legislature and individual lawmakers have claimed they are exempt from public-records laws, a move that has allowed state legislators to withhold their emails and correspondence, work calendars, staff complaints against elected officials and other documents.

Local and county governments, state agencies and the governor’s office routinely release those types of records under the Public Records Act.

Lanese’s ruling came in a lawsuit brought in September by 10 news organizations, including The Associated Press and The Seattle Times, that challenged the Legislature’s exemption.

As part of the legal challenge, the news organizations filed requests for records from all 147 Washington lawmakers.

Last April, a report by The Seattle Times and the Northwest News Network detailed how legislative leaders use their exemption to keep documents from the public.

The two news organizations requested emails and work calendars from four legislative leaders — all of whom declined to release the records.

Some lawmakers, however, have argued that their records should be more transparent — and have waived the exemption to voluntarily release documents.

The Legislature has made a series of changes to the state’s Public Records Act in the decades since it was passed by voter initiative in 1972.

The media’s lawsuit focuses on how lawmakers have interpreted a 1995 revision to a 1971 definition of legislative records. Legislative lawyers have regularly cited that change as a reason to withhold records.

Those attorneys have further argued that later changes in 2005 and 2007 definitively removed lawmakers from disclosure requirements.

Part of the argument revolves around the definition of “agencies” and whether that applies to lawmakers’ offices and the Legislature’s administrative offices.

In his 28-page ruling, Lanese said the Legislature’s 2005 and 2007 amendments actually underscored that lawmakers should be subject to public disclosure.

“In short, rather than furthering the Defendants’ arguments, the amendments to the Public Records Act over time confirm that it applies to the offices of senators and representatives as ‘agencies,’ ” Lanese wrote.

In defending its exemption, the Legislature has spent at least $56,000 to hire four private attorneys.

The cost to taxpayers could potentially run tens of thousands of dollars higher, as billing statements haven’t all been submitted for recent legal work on the case.

Speaking Friday at the hearing, Lanese also weighed in on the objection by the Legislature’s attorneys to a friend-of-the-court brief issued by the Attorney General’s Office. The attorneys said it was a conflict of interest for the Attorney General’s Office, which represents state agencies, to weigh in on the case.

That brief, which Lanese had requested, argued that the Public Records Act should apply to lawmakers and the House and Senate administrative offices.

“In no way, shape or form is there a conflict of interest in this case, with respect to the Attorney General filing the amicus brief in this matter,” Lanese said.