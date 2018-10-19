The law creates fines for gun owners whose guns are accessed by minors or people who are not supposed to have guns.

A King County judge on Friday dismissed a suit brought by the National Rifle Association against Seattle’s gun-storage law, siding with the city’s argument that even the ardent gun-rights organization encourages its members to keep their guns safe.

Superior Court Judge Barbara Linde issued the order in the case over the new law that requires gun owners to lock up their firearms or face civil penalties.

It’s unclear exactly what the ruling means for similar laws passed by Edmonds and King County and for state Initiative 1639 because Linde didn’t rule on whether Seattle’s requirements violate Washington state law, which prohibits cities from regulating guns. I-1639 is on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The judge instead tossed out the suit on more technical grounds after the city contended the plaintiffs lacked standing and noted the law had yet to take effect.

“It seems the NRA jumped the gun in filing their lawsuit against this eminently reasonable legislation meant to protect children and the vulnerable,” Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes said in a statement.

In seeking a dismissal, Seattle claimed the NRA and Second Amendment Foundation lacked standing because they encourage their members to practice safe storage.

“They have not alleged an organizational purpose to promote such irresponsible storage. Nor could they

plausibly do so, since the advice they give their members to make sure their guns are responsibly stored so as to be inaccessible to others, especially children – is consistent with, and not threatened by, the ordinance,” the city argued.

An appeal may be forthcoming, according to the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation, which joined the NRA and two Seattle residents in the suit.

“It is frustrating when judges refuse to address the merits of a case and duck by saying the law is not yet in effect and plaintiffs have not proven that they will be arrested if they violate the law,”Alan Gottlieb, the group’s president, said in a email. “We will continue this litigation and force a judge to rule that the law is illegal.”

Passed in July and set to take effect 180 days later, Seattle’s law says a gun owner can be fined up to $500 if a firearm isn’t locked up, up to $1,000 if a minor, “at-risk person” or unauthorized user accesses the weapon and up to $10,000 if someone uses it to commit harm or a crime.

The NRA, Second Amendment Foundation and Seattle residents Omar Abdul Alim and Michael Thyng sued almost immediately after Mayor Jenny Durkan signed the law.

They claimed the storage requirements violated Washington state law, which prohibits cities from regulating guns. Seattle leaders have said the city’s law deals with storage, rather than buying or carrying guns. Alim and Thyng cited a fear of home invasions as their motivation to keep their firearms unlocked.

The nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety and the law firm Orrick LLP stepped in to represent Seattle at no charge.

“We will continue to work with our partners to stop irresponsible legal challenges to this commonsense, life-saving measure,” Durkan added. “We will also ensure that significant portions of taxpayer money are not required in the case that there are future legal challenges to this law.”

The NRA didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

The gun-storage provision in I-1639 is more strict than the laws enacted this year by local governments.

Like those laws, the provision would require owners to keep guns secured with a lockbox, safe, trigger lock or similar device if kept in a place where a prohibited person — such as a child — could get them. But instead of civil penalties, I-1639 would create gross misdemeanor and felony charges of “community endangerment.”

An owner could be charged with those crimes for allowing a prohibited person to access to a firearm and display it in public, cause it to discharge or use it to commit a crime.