OLYMPIA — A Thurston County judge on Friday declined to halt a policy at the Washington Legislature requiring state representatives to show proof of vaccination from COVID-19 in order to be on the House floor.

Last month, half a dozen Republican House members and some state residents sued Democratic legislative leaders and House Chief Clerk Bernard Dean, the top nonpartisan administrator in that chamber.

The lawsuit by GOP representatives — including Robert Sutherland of Granite Falls, Jim Walsh of Aberdeen, Jenny Graham of Spokane and Jesse Young of Gig Harbor — sought a preliminary injunction to halt the new COVID policy amid the legal challenge.

They contended the new House policy “unlawfully limits access to House facilities.” An attorney for the plaintiffs meanwhile argued Friday that the policy violates their First Amendment rights and other state and federal constitutional provisions.

The legal challenge has also taken aim at House restrictions prohibiting lawmakers from getting into their offices on the Capitol campus without proof of vaccination.

At Friday’s hearing, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson said the plaintiffs hadn’t met the threshold to merit a preliminary injunction, a temporary halt to the House policy amid the lawsuit.

“Simply put, the plans do not prevent the plaintiff legislators from participating in the legislative process,” said Wilson from the bench, since they are still able to work and vote remotely.

Wilson added she wasn’t making a ruling Friday on the broader case.

“That is not a final decision on the merits of any other aspect of this case, which can await for another day,” she said.

Friday’s hearing came as House and Senate officials get ready for the legislative session that starts in January, just as concern set in about a fresh wave of cases due to the spread of the new omicron variant.

The pandemic has killed more than 800,000 Americans, including at least 9,580 Washingtonians, state health officials have said.

The state Senate — which operates separately from the House — has drafted its own COVID policies for the legislative session. The Senate allows legislators and staffers to be on the Senate floor regardless of vaccination status as long as they have gotten tested.

Legislative committee meetings will continue to be held remotely in the coming session. But unlike last year’s largely remote session, a handful of seats for the public will be opened back up to watch lawmakers work on the Senate and House floor.