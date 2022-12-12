Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez will not run for reelection in 2023, according to comments in a meeting, in what might result in an exodus of experience on the council.

In a passing remark during the council’s last briefing meeting of the year on Monday, Juarez referred to 2023 as her “last year.”

Juarez would not confirm the intent of her comment after the meeting. While Crosscut reported that a spokesperson for the council central staff confirmed that Juarez does not intend to run, central staff also would not confirm to The Seattle Times late Monday.

Juarez, who represents District 5 including much of North Seattle, has served on the council since 2015, making her the second-most senior councilmember behind Kshama Sawant, who was first elected in 2013.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold — a two-term council member for West Seattle and South Park with 17 years experience as a legislative aide in a council office — announced Friday she will not seek reelection.

A member of the Blackfeet Nation, Juarez worked as a public defender, King County Superior Court judge, financial adviser and attorney before becoming the first Native American member elected to the council.

Advertising

In January, Juarez was elected by her colleagues to serve as the president of the council through the end of 2023.

In her time on the council, Juarez has led the city’s efforts to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People epidemic and created the first-ever Indigenous Advisory Council. As president, she has preached the value of decorum and denounced infighting among her council colleagues.

Each of the seven positions on the council representing a specific geographical district will be up for reelection next year, now with at least two open races . The two citywide council positions will be up for reelection in 2025.

The remaining five councilmembers whose terms end in 2023 are yet to announce their intentions.