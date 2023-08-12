OLYMPIA — State Rep. Jim Walsh, of Aberdeen, was elected leader of the state’s Republican Party on Saturday, ahead of the 2024 elections in a blue Washington where Democrats control the governor’s mansion, all statewide offices and both chambers of the state Legislature.

“We are at a great point of opportunity in this state,” Walsh said in a speech before he was voted chair on Saturday afternoon. “We can change the direction of Washington and, in a small way, in our way, the direction of the United States. You can be part of it right here today. What we need to do is give the people of Washington a clear choice to better their lives.”

Walsh has represented the 19th Legislative District, a swath of Southwest Washington stretching from Aberdeen to Longview, in the House since 2016.

In an interview after party officials cast their votes Saturday, Walsh said he believed the party had an opportunity to broaden its appeal, citing conversations with a Muslim physician in Tacoma and a group of “soccer moms” in Issaquah.

“They’re done with the overreach in Olympia,” Walsh said, speaking of the latter group, “And again, they’re not sure they’re Republicans, but they want a new home, politically and philosophically. So we’re going to give them a new home.”

He also said he wanted Republicans to help voters get their ballots delivered and counted, which could boost turnout numbers while also reassuring voters that their votes matter.

“I want to make sure our side is as ethical, organized and effective in helping to … boost turnout numbers by assisting voters, making sure their ballots get delivered and counted, as we can be,” Walsh said, “And I think that will also combat the problem we’ve had with people being disheartened, people thinking, ‘My vote doesn’t count, I’m not going to send the ballot in because it’s all crooked, it’s all a scam, I’m not going to vote.'”

In 2021, Walsh wore a yellow Star of David — the symbol Nazis forced Jews to wear — while speaking to a conservative group in Lacey in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, prompting condemnations from colleagues on both sides of the aisle and Jewish organizations. After initially defending his actions, he later apologized as a guest on a radio show and in a formal statement.

Walsh, a frequent and fiery orator on the House floor, told reporters he had not decided whether he was going to keep his legislative seat, though he was “inclined to.”

He said he spoke with the state’s Public Disclosure Commission and House counsel and got “a clearance,” and could recuse himself from fundraising efforts when lawmakers are subject to fundraising freezes, during and 30 days before the legislative session. The party could still operate its fundraising efforts while he recuses himself.

In a statement, Deanna Martinez, chair of the Mainstream Republicans of Washington, said the group was “delighted” by Walsh’s selection as chair and that he could bring the party together.

“He has the ability and the passion to unite Washington Republicans of all stripes, from the grassroots to the elected level,” Martinez said. “In the state House of Representatives, Walsh is known for his leadership, his speaking skills, and his power to move people with the strength of his conviction. He owes allegiance to no faction. He can speak to all. And he can put our focus on where it belongs, building our party and electing Republicans to office.”

For the first time in over a decade, there will be no incumbent in the governor’s seat because Gov. Jay Inslee isn’t running again. That gives Republicans “a leg up,” said Patrick Schoettmer, associate teaching professor at Seattle University.

“If they can get a more credible candidate through the nomination process, that definitely gives them more of a shot than they’ve had in the last several cycles,” Schoettmer said. “But the GOP in Washington is still in sort of a Sisyphean sort of situation, where they’re trying to push a boulder up a very steep hill that keeps trying to roll back on them.”

Walsh’s predecessor as party chair, Caleb Heimlich, announced in June he was stepping down after five years leading the party.

Material from The Seattle Times archives was used in this report.