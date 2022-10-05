First lady Jill Biden will visit Tacoma and Seattle later this week for official events and a political fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

After appearances in San Francisco, Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington Friday afternoon, landing at 3:15 p.m. at Boeing Field and heading to Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight workforce development programs, according to the White House.

On Saturday, Biden will headline a noon fundraiser for Murray, who is seeking a sixth term this year against Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.

Then Biden is scheduled to participate in an official event celebrating children in military families and veteran caregivers at the Pacific Science Center in Seattle, according to the White House. She’ll be joined at that event by Murray and Denis McDonough, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

None of the events are open to the public.

Biden visited Washington last year, touring Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and listening to the concerns of military families.