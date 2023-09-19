First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Seattle on Friday to promote the Biden administration’s “cancer moonshot” initiative and headline a pair of high-priced political fundraisers.

Biden will land at King County International Airport on Thursday, and visit the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center on Friday to “highlight the importance of supporting cancer survivors through specialized care and research, including survivors of childhood cancers and breast cancer,” according to the White House.

That evening, she will headline two private political fundraisers to benefit the Biden Victory Fund, supporting President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign.

A fundraiser in Shoreline will cost at least $1,000 to attend, with additional suggested donation or fundraising tiers of up to $50,000, according to a copy of an invitation obtained by The Seattle Times. A second fundraiser in Mercer Island is listed at $2,500 per person on up to $25,000.

Further details of Biden’s itinerary were not immediately released.

Biden’s “cancer moonshot” initiative, which he first touted when he served as vice president, aims to vastly reduce cancer fatalities — an effort he has framed as giving America a united and galvanizing national agenda similar to President John Kennedy’s famous moonshot speech of 1962.

No events open to the general public have been announced as part of Jill Biden’s Seattle visit.

After the Seattle trip, Biden will head to Los Angeles and San Diego for more political events, the White House said in a news release.

This story will be updated.