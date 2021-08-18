Jessyn Farrell, the former state legislator who came in fourth in the Seattle mayoral primary earlier this month, has endorsed Bruce Harrell for mayor.

Farrell is the first major erstwhile candidate to endorse in the general election.

Harrell, a former City Council president, won the primary with 34% of the vote and will face current City Council President M. Lorena González, who got 32% of the primary vote, in the Nov. 2 general election.

Farrell, specifically citing gun violence and homelessness, said Harrell “is the candidate who shares my passion and approach to these issues and more, with a commitment to action and outcomes rooted in equity.”

Farrell said she reached out to both candidates after the primary, but cited Harrell’s record on gun-violence prevention as the deciding factor.

“I was impressed with Bruce’s deep commitment to addressing the recent spike in gun violence, especially as it impacts young people and communities of color,” Farrell said. “His early call for cabinet-level coordination, increased support for victims and families, and youth outreach investments will make a real difference.”

Harrell and Farrell were the two major primary candidates to support the business-backed Compassion Seattle charter amendment. The proposal would amend the city’s foundational document to require 12% of the city’s general fund be spent on homelessness and human services, and then potentially give the next mayor grounds to ramp up camp removals to keep parks and sidewalks clear.

Harrell largely has the support of the business community — a PAC funded mostly by real estate executives spent $200,000 boosting him in the primary — while González largely has the support of organized labor — a union-funded PAC spent more than $430,000 on her behalf in the primary.

González has the backing of major progressive figures, including Vermont’s U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who represents most of Seattle. Harrell has the backing of more moderate Democrats, including U.S. Reps. Adam Smith and Marilyn Strickland and former Gov. Gary Locke.

Since the primary, Harrell has also earned the endorsement of City Councilmembers Debora Juarez and Alex Pedersen and former Seattle Mayor Charlie Royer.

González is endorsed by City Councilmembers Lisa Herbold, Andrew Lewis, Tammy Morales and Teresa Mosqueda.

EMILY’s List, the national organization that supports Democratic women, endorsed González on Tuesday.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant has yet to endorse a candidate, while Councilmember Dan Strauss endorsed Farrell in the primary but has not yet endorsed for the general election.

Staff writer Jim Brunner contributed to this report.