Jessyn Farrell, a public transit advocate and former state legislator, is running for Seattle mayor, she announced Thursday.

Farrell, 47, previously ran for mayor in 2017 — she stepped down as a state representative to campaign — coming in fourth in a crowded primary.

In announcing her campaign, Farrell said she would seek to make “a Seattle of justice and shared prosperity a reality, with detailed plans and a blueprint for a fresh start.”

She proposed establishing universal child care from birth to age 5.

She would, her announcement said, “enact the progressive policies we know will grow our economy, create broad prosperity, and give Seattle an unbeatable competitive advantage in attracting family-wage jobs post-pandemic.”

Farrell was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2012, handily winning a six-person primary for an open seat. She was reelected by a huge margin in 2014 and ran unopposed in 2016.

In the Legislature, Farrell was the prime sponsor of a bill passed in 2017 that cracks down on distracted driving. In 2015, she was the prime sponsor of a bill requiring employers to offer paid sick leave. It became law the next year.

Advertising

Before serving in the Legislature, Farrell was the executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition, a public transit advocacy group that’s played a role in building support for Sound Transit’s light-rail expansions.

Since her previous mayoral run, Farrell has worked at Civic Ventures, a progressive think tank and public policy organization run by venture capitalist Nick Hanauer.

She graduated from the University of Washington, where she played saxophone in the marching band, and has a law degree from Boston College Law School.

Mayor Jenny Durkan is not seeking reelection.

Other mayoral candidates include City Council President M. Lorena González, Chief Seattle Club Director Colleen Echohawk, former City Council President Bruce Harrell, architect and urban designer Andrew Grant Houston, and Lance Randall, the leader of a South Seattle economic-development nonprofit.