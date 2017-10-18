Eric Holder, U.S. attorney general under President Barack Obama, described Jenny Durkan, a former U.S. attorney, as a reformer with a progressive vision.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday endorsed Jenny Durkan for mayor in Seattle’s Nov. 7 election.

Durkan served under Holder and President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2014 as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington.

The message from Holder, issued by the Durkan campaign, repeatedly described Durkan as “progressive” and said she has been on the “front lines fighting for civil rights.”

With Holder’s message emphasizing her work on police reform and efforts to eliminate “unfair disparities” in law enforcement, Durkan’s campaign is trying to counter any perception of opponent Cary Moon as the more liberal candidate.

In a recent interview, Durkan called Holder a mentor and described her job interview with him as “life-changing.” Holder was the nation’s first African-American attorney general, she noted.

“It was one of those things where you think, ‘Elections mean something, but justice means something, too. We can make a difference,’ ” Durkan said.