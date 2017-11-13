Jenny Durkan, the winner of Seattle's mayoral election, announces the members of her transition committee.

Seattle’s next mayor, Jenny Durkan, has named several dozen local leaders who will make up her transition committee and two deputy mayors who will join her at City Hall.

Mike Fong will serve as Durkan’s senior deputy mayor, while Shefali Ranganathan will serve as deputy mayor.

Fong is currently chief operations officer for King County and previously spent 16 years working for the city. Ranganath is the executive director of the Transportation Choices Coalition.

Durkan’s transition-team choices include experts in areas such as politics, labor, social services, environmental protection, business and civil rights.

“Our transition team reflects the best of Seattle. To solve our affordability, housing and homelessness crisis, we need urgent action and innovative ideas,” the former U.S. attorney said in a statement.

“These community leaders and policy experts from all parts of Seattle will develop key achievable policy recommendations to make differences not just in the short term, but which help build a progressive, innovative and inclusive city for the next generation.’

The political picks include former mayors Charles Royer and Norm Rice and former City Council members David Della and Jan Drago.

Also listed: David Rolf, Kenny Stuart, Diane Sosne and Behnaz Nelson are, respectively, the heads of unions representing nursing-home workers, firefighters, hospital workers and white-collar city employees.

Social-services leaders on the committee include Anne Lee of Team Child, Colleen Echohawk of the Chief Seattle Club and Gordon McHenry, Jr. of Solid Ground.

Dave Stewart of Vulcan is on the team, as are Lisa Daugaard of the Public Defender Association, Jorge L. Barón of the Northwest Immigrants Rights project and Adrian Z. Diaz, a Seattle Police Department lieutenant.

Durkan last Friday announced Ranganathan, Ron Sims and Paul Lambros as the transition committee’s co-chairs. Sims is a former King County executive and Lambros heads Plymouth Housing.

The committee will hold three meetings, including one this week, Durkan said.

“We are facing unprecedented challenges as a city, and we want to have a myriad of voices at the table to ensure we are making decisions that will have the most impact and provide immediate relief within our communities,” she said.

The new mayor will take office on Nov. 28, when the results of her Nov. 7 election win over Cary Moon are officially certified. Durkan is taking over earlier than usual because Ed Murray resigned as mayor in September.

Tim Burgess, formerly a City Council member, has been serving as temporary mayor since September, Murray stepped down and Council President Bruce Harrell declined the job.