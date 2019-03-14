First elected to the state Legislature in 1992, Jeanne Kohl-Welles announced her County Council re-election effort with a slew of high-profile endorsements.

Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who has served in public office for nearly three decades, will run for a second term on the Metropolitan King County Council.

Kohl-Welles, first elected to the state Legislature in 1992, announced her re-election campaign Thursday with a slew of high-profile endorsements. She launches her campaign with the endorsement of two former governors, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, two former Seattle mayors, four Seattle City Council members and all eight of her colleagues on the County Council.

Kohl-Welles represents District 4, which covers Northwest Seattle.

“I’m really part of my district, the district is a part of me, it’s a calling that I have,” Kohl-Welles said. “I’m a known quality, I work very hard with my district, I’m always there for people and I deliver.”

Also running for the District 4 seat is Abigail Doerr, a transit advocate who started her campaign last month to bring “new energy” to the County Council.

Four of the County Council’s nine nonpartisan seats are up for grabs in 2019.

Kohl-Welles touted her past accomplishments, including co-sponsoring a six-month moratorium on major new fossil-fuel infrastructure in the county, increasing investment in transit, and reducing the amount of tax money going to the Mariners’ stadium from $180 million to $135 million.

Kohl-Welles had been a co-sponsor of the bill to send public money to the stadium before changing course and pushing for most of the hotel-motel tax money to be spent on affordable housing.

Kohl-Welles’ colleagues were fulsome in their praise as she launched her re-election campaign.

“Nobody outworks Councilmember Kohl-Welles on the County Council,” Council Chair Rod Dembowski said. “Her experience, coupled with her tenacity in advancing progressive values, has improved countless lives and makes King County a more just and compassionate community.”

Kohl-Welles has hired the CN4 Partners, a well-known Seattle political consulting firm, to help with her campaign.