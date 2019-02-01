Inslee's Vision PAC reported relatively modest fundraising as he nears a decision on a presidential bid.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s federal political committee Thursday reported raising about $243,000 through the end of last year, as he nears an announcement of a possible bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

The relatively modest sum went to Vision PAC, the political committee Inslee created late last year to raise money to pay for his exploration of 2020 options. He added about $130,000 in the reporting period from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filing.

His support has come from around 30 donors, mostly from Washington state.

Inslee, who recently visited the early primary state of New Hampshire to talk about climate change, has said he’ll decide soon whether to declare his candidacy. He also spoke in January at a progressive conference in Nevada, which holds early caucuses.

The second-term Democratic governor is not barred by term limits and could seek a third term, but his travel schedule and recent stream of national media appearances have suggested his eye is on a climate-change-focused campaign for the White House.

In an interview with Meet the Press Daily on Thursday, Inslee told host Chuck Todd “all systems are go, but it’ll be a few weeks away.”

Inslee also joined other Democrats in attacking the possible candidacy of a fellow Washingtonian, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is considering running as an independent. In an interview on MSNBC Thursday, he compared Schultz’s candidacy to the measles, “infecting us with Donald Trump for another four years.”

If he does run, Inslee may struggle to stand out in a field that includes better known and financed Democrats, including Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, who recently drew an estimated 20,000 people to a kickoff rally in Oakland, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has formed an official exploratory committee.

Other heavyweights, such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, could join in soon, along with former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, among others.

Vision PAC recently has advertised for hiring staff positions, including regional fundraiser, digital director and social media manager, as first reported Wednesday by seattlepi.com.