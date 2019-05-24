Gov. Jay Inslee’s presidential campaign has surpassed 65,000 individual donors from across the country, all but guaranteeing him a spot in the first Democratic debate in late June.

Jared Leopold, a campaign spokesman, confirmed Inslee reached the donor milestone on Friday. He said the campaign has seen “a flurry” of donations since Inslee began rolling out details of his climate agenda on May 3.

That platform includes a $9 trillion plan to transition the U.S. from fossil fuels to clean energy over a decade. It drew praise last week from “Green New Deal” champion U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who tweeted that Inslee’s plan was “the most serious + comprehensive” offered by a 2020 presidential candidate.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has set minimum donor and polling requirements for candidates to make the debate stage. Inslee earlier had cleared the fairly low polling bar, hitting 1 percent support in three qualifying polls.

He might have made the debate based on that result alone. Hitting the donor mark, which specifies 65,000 individuals with at least 200 from 20 states, gives him extra insurance.

The first debate round will take place in Miami on June 26 and 27, with up to 20 candidates randomly divided into two groups, half appearing each night.