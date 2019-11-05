Welcome to Election Day 2019. Did you vote? Your ballot can still be counted if you get it postmarked today or put it in a drop box by 8 p.m. Check King County Elections if you need a replacement ballot, or for a list of dropbox locations.
Here’s what’s at stake:
- In Seattle, all eyes are on seven district City Council races that are playing out as a gut-check on how the city’s leaders are handling an unprecedented period of growth and its impacts, from a housing affordability crisis to homelessness and traffic congestion. A flood of spending by business and union-backed PACs have made the contests the most expensive in city history, due in large part to Amazon’s record-setting donations of $1.5 million to the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s political arm.
- In one of the most-watched races, District 3 Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant, the avowed socialist known for anti-Amazon rhetoric and her role in helping achieve a $15 minimum wage, is fighting to overcome a poor primary election showing and beat challenger Egan Orion, an LGBTQ leader and small-business advocate whose candidacy has been backed by more than $617,000 in PAC spending.
- Voters will revisit a long-running debate about car-tab fees, and weigh whether to cut them to a flat $30 as proposed by Tim Eyman-sponsored Initiative 976. If approved, opponents warn I-976 would slash billions of dollars dedicated to expanding Sound Transit’s light rail, as well as other transportation projects across the state.
- Another statewide ballot measure will decide the fate of affirmative action programs in Washington. A yes vote on Referendum 88 is actually a “no” vote on affirmative action: It would repeal the Legislature’s approval earlier this year of Initiative 1000, which reversed a two-decade old voter-approved ban on affirmative action in hiring, contracting and education.
- Two King County Council incumbents are trying to fend off strong campaigns by younger challengers. Larry Gossett, a civil rights leader who has held his position for more than two decades, fared poorly in the August primary against challenger Girmay Zahilay, an immigrant and Ivy League-educated lawyer. Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who was in the legislature for 23 years before being elected to the council in 2015, is being challenged by transit advocate Abigail Doerr.
- Competitive city council races are also going on in Bellevue, where three incumbents face challengers and the seat vacated by Mayor John Chelminiak is also up for grabs. Also on the Eastside, the wealthy community of Medina — home to Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos — is facing a budget shortfall and voting on whether to raise property taxes. And in Spokane, big money is being tossed around in a contentious mayoral race between former TV journalist Nadine Woodward and City Council president Ben Stuckart.
