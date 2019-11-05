Welcome to Election Day 2019. Did you vote? Your ballot can still be counted if you get it postmarked today or put it in a drop box by 8 p.m. Check King County Elections if you need a replacement ballot, or for a list of dropbox locations.

Seattle Times reporters will fan out all day and all night to talk to voters and candidates, and monitor election parties. Check back here for updates, with results and analysis after initial ballot results come in at 8 p.m.

If you’ve procrastinated on your ballot choices, check out The Seattle Times Voter Guide.

Here’s what’s at stake: