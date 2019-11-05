Welcome to Election Day 2019. Did you vote? Your ballot can be counted if you get it postmarked today or put it in a drop box by 8 p.m. Check King County Elections if you need a replacement ballot, or for a list of drop box locations.
Seattle Times reporters will fan out all day and night to talk to voters and candidates, and monitor election parties. Check back here for updates, with results and analysis after initial ballot results come in at 8 p.m.
If you’ve procrastinated on your ballot choices, check out The Seattle Times Voter Guide.
Here’s what’s at stake:
- Seven Seattle City Council races, including …
- Kshama Sawant’s attempt to fend off challenger Egan Orion.
- Car-tab fees and the future of light-rail funding.
- The fate of affirmative action in Washington state.
- Hotly contested seats on the King County Council, Bellevue City Council and more.
110 brand new voters in King County
This is the first year Washington has allowed same-day voter registration, which about 110 King County residents made use of by 3 p.m. today, according to King County Elections.
Online registration closed on Oct. 28, but registration has continued at county elections offices. Since the end of online registration, 366 people registered in King County.
In King County, you can register at elections offices in Renton, downtown Seattle or at a vote center through 8 p.m., when voting closes. Offices in other counties can be found on the Secretary of State website.
Seattle's billionaires have sent in their ballots
Billionaire King County residents Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have both sent in their ballots, according to state records.
The world’s two wealthiest men have homes in Medina, which hopes to fix a projected budget shortfall with a measure that would increase the city’s levy rate.
Voters at drop boxes tell us who they voted for — and why
At drop boxes around Seattle, some voters cited Amazon’s record spending in local elections as a factor in how they picked candidates, while others said they wanted to change a council that they see as increasingly combative and unable to compromise.
On Capitol Hill, voters who visited a drop box at Seattle Central College said they had trouble deciding between Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant and challenger Egan Orion.
Patrick Heard, an eight-year Seattle resident, said he left the bubble for that race empty at first, because he couldn’t decide who to vote for. He said he liked Sawant’s policies but ultimately decided to vote for Orion, whom he feels is more approachable and able to compromise with others.
Maxwell Parsons, a tech worker who moved to Seattle from the Bay Area four months ago, went the other way. He said he “hated” both candidates but voted for Sawant, solely because Orion had the support of the Amazon-backed Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.
In the Central District, some voters outside Garfield Community Center said they were most invested in the race between King County Councilmember Larry Gossett and attorney Girmay Zahilay. Dominique Dinish said she hoped Gossett would be able to make a comeback from the primary election, in which Zahilay received 55% of votes.
Dinish, who has lived in the Central District for 50 years, said she can understand why some people might want a newcomer to address the rapid growth the neighborhood has seen. But she said Gossett has a proven track record.
“He’s still a champion for the black community,” Dinish said. “He’s always been one to speak for us.”
In the University District, dozens of college students stopped by a drop box between lunch spots on University Way Northeast and classes on the University of Washington campus.
Conventional wisdom says Seattle City Council District 4 candidate Shaun Scott needs young people and renters to turn out in droves in order to edge past Alex Pedersen, who dominated in the primary election in neighborhoods populated by older homeowners.
Erica Jonlin, a 59-year-old UW employee who rode her bike to the drop box, said she went with Scott because she believes he’ll prioritize cyclists and because he worked hard for her vote, visiting her home several times.
Murphy Bush, a 22-year-old graduate student studying public policy, said picking a candidate wasn’t easy, especially with Amazon “influencing” the election by backing Pedersen. He ultimately went with Pedersen, though, expecting his “moderate” voice to add balance to the council.
Bernie Sanders campaign texts support for Seattle council candidates, and again rips Amazon spending
Seattle’s City Council elections have been drawing national attention, largely due to record-setting spending by Amazon. Democratic Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren weighed in last month, criticizing Amazon’s efforts.
Sanders’ campaign followed up with an Election Day text in support of four progressive council candidates he’s endorsed, though the text garbled the name of council member Lisa Herbold.
King County voter turnout lags expectations so far
Voter turnout in King County is lagging expectations, according to county elections officials.
King County Elections has projected 43% turnout countywide, but ballots so far have been coming in lighter than expected, said Halei Watkins, an elections spokeswoman.
It remains to be seen whether that’s a sign of relative disinterest — or procrastination.
Watkins said elections workers this morning received about 10,000 more ballots in the mail than expected, and drop box sites have been busy, requiring elections workers to schedule extra pickups Tuesday in Ballard, Capitol Hill and outside the King County Administration building downtown.
Seattle turnout typically runs 4 to 6 percentage points higher than the county as a whole, Watkins said.
A 43% countywide turnout would match 2017’s figure. Turnout that year in Seattle reached 49% driven by the mayoral contest in which Jenny Durkan defeated Cary Moon.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s office is not making a prediction for statewide turnout: “I gave my Magic 8 Ball away a long time ago…” she said in a statement. However, she said based on past experience about half of the ballots are returned the week of the election.
All in favor say 'Woof'
About 62,000 ballots arrived via mail early Tuesday morning, the King County Elections office tweeted at 7:30 a.m. “That’s 9,000 more than we have projected for this haul. Keep ’em coming, King County! 12.5 more hours to make your voice heard!”
In typical Seattle fashion, dogs and rock stars are doing their part to promote voting on Twitter.
Spokane, apparently, prefers cats.
Coast is clear on Capitol Hill
As of noon, there’s still room in the popular ballot drop box at Seattle Central College on Capitol Hill, which was emptied around 10 a.m. after quickly filling up.
Ballot boxes reportedly filling up; Sawant campaign calls for extended drop box hours despite state law
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s re-election campaign is asking the King County Elections Board to change the deadline for ballot drop boxes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. after reporting that a ballot box at Seattle Central College is “so full that voters are trying to cram in their ballots. King County Elections have a truck on the way, but we’re also urging them to extend their hours.”
The campaign’s Twitter account also urged its followers to call the elections office and “demand an extension of all drop box hours.”
The King County Elections Twitter account responded, “We love that y’all are excited about voting BUT it’s state law that drop boxes close at 8pm sharp.”
The elections office confirmed it sent a team to empty the Seattle Central drop box after these reports, in addition to three pickups already scheduled for that box throughout the day. The box was emptied around 10 a.m., the elections staff tweeted.
“High-traffic boxes have 2-3 regularly scheduled pickups today but we have extra teams deploying out as needed,” the elections office wrote in a separate tweet. A box at the King County Administration Building in downtown Seattle also filled up quickly Tuesday morning, according to elections staff.
Neighborhood news blog MyBallard reported Tuesday morning that its readers are saying the Ballard Library drop box “is (as usual) overflowing.” About 2,000 ballots were picked up from that box by 7:45 a.m.
Drop boxes have been open for three weeks, but a surge in ballot returns on Election Day is common. Voters can report full drop boxes at 206-296-8683.
Key races to watch
In Seattle, all eyes are on seven district City Council races that are playing out as a gut-check on how the city’s leaders are handling an unprecedented period of growth and its impacts, from a housing-affordability crisis to homelessness and traffic congestion. A flood of spending by business and union-backed PACs have made the contests the most expensive in city history, due in large part to Amazon’s record-setting donations of $1.5 million to the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s political arm.
In one of the most watched races, District 3 Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant, the avowed socialist known for anti-Amazon rhetoric and her role in helping achieve a $15 minimum wage, is fighting to overcome a poor primary election showing and beat challenger Egan Orion, an LGBTQ leader and small-business advocate whose candidacy has been backed by more than $617,000 in PAC spending.
Voters will revisit a long-running debate about car-tab fees, and weigh whether to cut them to a flat $30 as proposed by Tim Eyman-sponsored Initiative 976. If approved, opponents warn I-976 would slash billions of dollars dedicated to expanding Sound Transit’s light rail, as well as other transportation projects across the state.
Another statewide ballot measure will decide the fate of affirmative-action programs in Washington. The Legislature earlier this year passed Initiative 1000, which tossed out a two-decade-old voter-approved ban on affirmative action in hiring, contracting and education. On Referendum 88, a vote to “approve” Initiative 1000 reinstates affirmative action; a vote to “reject” reinstates the ban. (Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated what a vote to approve and a vote to reject would do.)
Two King County Council incumbents are trying to fend off strong campaigns by younger challengers. Larry Gossett, a civil-rights leader who has held his position for more than two decades, fared poorly in the August primary against challenger Girmay Zahilay, an immigrant and Ivy League-educated lawyer.
Jeanne Kohl-Welles, who was in the Legislature for 23 years before being elected to the council in 2015, is being challenged by transit advocate Abigail Doerr.
Competitive City Council races are also going on in Bellevue, where three incumbents face challengers and the seat vacated by Mayor John Chelminiak is also up for grabs. Also on the Eastside, the wealthy community of Medina — home to Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos — is facing a budget shortfall and voting on whether to raise property taxes. And in Spokane, big money is being tossed around in a contentious mayoral race between former TV journalist Nadine Woodward and City Council president Ben Stuckart.
