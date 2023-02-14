Nat Henry loves living on Capitol Hill in Seattle partly because there are coffee shops, supermarkets, transit stops and other amenities within easy walking distance.

That sounds simple enough. But what Henry values about his neighborhood, the geographer and public health researcher says, actually jibes with a hot concept in urban planning called the “15-minute city.” The idea is that everyone should be able to meet their basic needs by walking or biking no more than 15 minutes from home. Having those options can promote healthy living, social cohesion and equitable access to resources, while cutting down on vehicle congestion and pollution.

The “15-minute city” approach gained prominence when Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo made it part of her 2020 reelection campaign and has garnered attention in urban centers across the world, including Seattle, popping up in debates during the 2021 mayoral election and in discussions about the comprehensive plan update that City Hall recently began working on.

Learning about the concept made Henry wonder: How many Seattle neighborhoods are like Capitol Hill? So the research scientist, whose day job is spatial analysis for the University of Washington-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, decided to do what he does best: He made a map.

“I wanted to see where else in the city this might be possible,” said Henry, 30, who generated buzz when he shared his map on social media last week.

Seattle walkability map (courtesy of Nat Henry)

The color-coded, interactive map shows walking times from every block in Seattle to amenities: parks, libraries, supermarkets, restaurants, coffee shops, schools, light-rail stations and bus stops that take riders to downtown.

Blocks close to amenities are colored blue or green, while blocks far away are red or gray. You can zoom in and out and you can toggle between the various amenities to visualize how walkable (or unwalkable) an area is. For example, much of Ballard is deep blue when you check the box to view “supermarket” access, but much of Delridge is deep red or gray.

To supplement the map, Henry also crunched some numbers for the city as a whole and by neighborhood, which yielded some interesting results.

An impressive 99% of Seattle residents can walk to a park within 15 minutes and 97% can walk to a downtown bus in that time, according to Henry’s calculations, based on 2020 census data. Restaurants are within range for 91% and coffee shops for 90% of the population. But only 15% can walk to a high school within 15 minutes, only 27% can reach light rail in that time, and only 44% can access all the amenities other than light rail and schools.

Downtown neighborhoods are the most walkable in the city for amenities other than schools. Madrona and Green Lake are among the most walkable for amenities other than light rail. So are parts of the Central District, where a light-rail station is scheduled to open soon. Neighborhoods with low walkability scores include Matthews Beach, Blue Ridge, Georgetown and Rainier View.

Something that struck Henry was “the discrepancy between some citywide metrics” and the results for particular neighborhoods, he said, with the map showing that your experience hinges on where in Seattle you live.

The map has some limitations, Henry points out. He used public data sets to map the amenities, some of which could be missing, and to estimate the walking times, which don’t account at all for hills. He made some judgment calls, as well, excluding small grocery stores and parks under 20,000 square feet. Not all bus stops included in the map enjoy frequent service.

But Henry was pleasantly surprised at how many people were excited to play with the map, with some saying they might use it to help decide where to live.

That speaks to an enthusiasm for 15-minute neighborhoods and a need for Seattle planners to consider walkability as they plot how Seattle should grow, Henry says. Some neighborhoods are one amenity away from being completely walkable, while others are nowhere close, he noted. Since the 1990s, Seattle has funneled new housing and infrastructure mostly into about two dozen dense hubs called “urban villages,” but that could change.

Henry says he’s not qualified to suggest what policies City Hall should adopt. He says he just hopes the map can be a starting point for conversations.