Our state’s sizzling gas prices, second highest in the nation, have been described this summer as annoying, painful, even scandalous, depending on who’s doing the talking.

But here’s another aspect to expensive gas that leaders seem shy to acknowledge: It’s working.

Something is happening in the car market, suddenly, but also as part of a long-building strategy. Going electric — saying goodbye to oil — is surging.

August was a breakthrough month. The registration of cars that can be plugged into an outlet soared by 34% in Washington state compared to the previous best month for EVs, which had been June.

In King County, electric cars jumped even more in August, to the point that 25% of all new car registrations there were either a battery vehicle or a plug-in hybrid.

It’s remarkable that a quarter of new cars coming onto the roads of the state’s biggest county are powered by electrons not gas. It represents speedier than expected progress toward Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of phasing out the sale of new gas cars entirely by 2035.

A year ago, only 13% of King County’s new cars were electric. Three years ago it was just 5%. This is according to the state Department of Licensing, which tracks cars new to the state’s roads — either because they’re fresh off the car lot, or are older cars moved here from out of state.

Statewide, 17% of the 40,000 new vehicle registrations in August were electric, an all-time high. Three years ago it was just 3%. That low figure made the goal of someday going fully electric seem “crazy” and “moonbatty,” as even a chief proponent of the idea admitted back then.

There’s lots of reasons for this EV surge. The cars are more available. Prices have dipped a bit. Carmakers are debuting more models in styles that people want, such as electric SUVs and trucks.

But certain to be contributing is a political lightning rod, Washington’s high gas prices. Pump prices have been further ratcheted up this year by the state’s new climate change policy, the Climate Commitment Act. Charging for pollution was one of the main purposes of that 2021 act, the theory being that higher costs for dirty energy would push consumers into greener, cleaner alternatives.

“Although it’s politically very awkward to talk about higher fuel prices, from an environmental economics perspective, that’s kind of the point,” James Bushnell, an econ professor at the University of California, Davis, told The Seattle Times this summer.

“You want firms and customers and everybody to sort of realize that, ‘Oh, yeah, hey, wait, the air isn’t free.’ And if using this energy is actually causing damage to the air or the climate, we want that reflected in everybody’s decisions on what kind of car to buy, and what kind of appliances to buy, and all of that.”

That appears to be working — even as its main architects, such as Inslee, won’t admit that higher fuel prices were ever a goal. A J.D. Power study this month identified the top five states for EV adoption — California, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon and Nevada. They are also the five states with the highest gas prices. It’s no coincidence.

A ranking this summer by the group Energy Innovation found that Washington is the place where it makes the most economic sense in the U.S. to get an EV, precisely because of our extremely high gas prices and lower electric rates.

The J.D. Power study highlighted that “America is growing increasingly divided on EV adoption.” As you can see from the map with this column, the EV craze isn’t catching on everywhere inside Washington state, either.

The places going full-on into EVs this summer are decidedly the bluer, wealthier, westside counties.

But all but one of Central and Eastern Washington’s 20 counties remained in the single digits for EV registration in August. (Chelan County was the highest at 10%.) The most populous counties, Spokane and Yakima, were at just 6% and 5%. Three of the most rural counties didn’t register a single electric car in August, and some haven’t had any all year. (Some of these small counties see fewer than 50 cars registered per month, though.)

The barriers in Eastern Washington are higher. Driving distances are longer, so range is a bigger issue. There’s limited charging infrastructure. The state’s Electric Vehicle Coordinating Council said at a meeting this month how Washington needs 3 million charging ports for proper coverage — and currently has 4,500 (fewer than 0.2% of the goal).

The biggest issue is that household incomes are far lower in Eastern Washington than in Seattle and King, making costly EVs seem more like a luxury good.

It’s fantastic news that oil is finally on the run a bit. But Democrats also need to confront the inherent elitism of this project. The climate policy, as vital as it may be, is imposing a large and regressive cost on working-class people, who don’t have the means, and haven’t yet been provided the infrastructure, to go green. So they’re getting squeezed.

The first step might be the hardest in all of politics: admitting it.

“People who work can’t [bleeping] pay — we’re not buying Teslas,” U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez said last spring. From Skamania County, she’s one of the few state Democrats who senses the tension that’s building here. “People who get paychecks, and then look at them, aren’t buying Teslas.”

The news that oil might be staring at the beginning of its fall, after decades of crazy talk and hard work by environmentalists, is cause for celebration. But the age of electrics can’t be only for the well-off. If it is, it’s going to short circuit, possibly from voters pulling the plug.