OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday evening announced a road map for reopening Washington’s economy once cases of the new coronavirus have fallen enough that the state is prepared to manage future outbreaks.

Inslee’s three-part plan includes massive statewide testing, teams of workers performing contact tracing, resources for mental health and homelessness and a phased-in reopening of certain businesses, while practicing social distancing.

In a 5 p.m. televised public address, Inslee laid out the plan to make sure the state could quickly tamp down new outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, reopen the economy in phases and help workers and businesses recover from the economic downturn.

The governor has emphasized that his decision to lift temporary restrictions such as the stay-at-home order — which shuttered thousands of businesses and maintained a ban on large gatherings — will be driven by public-health data. One of the key indicators will be if the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to trend down over time.

Inslee’s plan envisions rapid and wide-scale testing across the state, with an army of people to do contact tracing to determine with whom infected people have interacted, according to a draft of the plan. Those people could then be quickly isolated or quarantined to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The governor would then reopen the economy in phases, according to the plan, starting with certain industries based on their ability to address public-health risks. Lessons from those early reopenings could then be applied to other sectors of the economy, according to the plan. Physical distancing — like maintaining 6 feet of distance between people — would be required for businesses opening back up.

That part of the plan also includes economic recovery efforts, including through worker training and small business development.

The third phase of the road map is intended to help communities and people recover in other ways, such as more help for mental-health and substance-abuse services, increasing food supplies and assisting people experiencing homelessness.

The stay-at-home order is scheduled to lift at the end of the day on May 4, and the governor has said at least some restrictions are likely to stay in place longer.

Inslee’s remarks on Tuesday come as other states across the country take steps to plan – or actually begin – reopening their economies in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreaks. Georgia is planning on allowing some businesses to reopen on Friday and Tennessee’s governor is expected to lift that state’s stay-at-home order next week.

Inslee has faced gradually increasing restlessness over the stay-at-home order first announced on March 23, as well as its impact on jobs and the economy.

Last week, state Republican legislative leaders released their own plan for reopening the economy.

That proposal didn’t set public health benchmarks, but did highlight some lower-risk industries — like residential construction, some landscapers and auto dealers — that could open back up soon.

On Sunday, as many as 2,500 demonstrators — joined by a handful of GOP state lawmakers — defied the governor’s order and the guidance of public health officials to rally at the Capitol demanding the stay-at-home order be lifted.

In an interview Tuesday morning, Inslee said he hoped to see updated modeling on what the virus might do in Washington later in the week.

That would be one factor in deciding to whether to reopen some activities currently shuttered, such as residential construction.

“The virus kind of calls the tune, to some degree,” Inslee said.

Inslee also said his office was reviewing a proposal by construction industry and unions on how to safety re-open some construction projects.

“We’re looking at their proposals, and we’re evaluating it from a health and safety standpoint,” said the governor.

