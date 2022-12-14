OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending over the next two years prioritize “pressing needs,” such as housing, including a major effort to quickly build thousands of new units that would require approval from Washington voters.

The governor’s proposed budget, released Wednesday, would have the state spend $70 billion over the two-year period starting July 2023. That figure represents a roughly 12% proposed increase in spending from the current budget.

In addition to housing, the budget proposal reflects policy areas that Inslee, who is entering the last half of his third term, will be prioritizing, from the environment to public safety, as lawmakers head into the 2023 legislative session.

State lawmakers, who convene in Olympia on Jan. 9, will write and pass the budget, which then requires the governor’s signature.

The proposal comes as Washington continues to grapple with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Inslee’s proposal describes the economic context as creating a “mixed bag of good and bad fiscal news” where job losses have been recovered, but inflation is stressing consumers and driving up the costs of state government.

Federal relief funding from the pandemic is tapering off. The governor hasn’t proposed any new tax increases.

Advertising

But the budget does reflect two new sources of money passed by lawmakers in 2021: a capital-gains tax and revenues raised by a cap-and-invest program to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.

The capital gains tax faces a legal challenge and the Washington Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on that case in January.

Amid growing homelessness and the high costs of both renting and owning a home in Washington, Inslee is proposing the state raise $4 billion by issuing bonds outside the state’s debt limit to build thousands of new housing units over the next few years.

That move would require approval from legislators and voters.

Inslee is proposing that the money be spent on projects like emergency supportive housing for unhoused people, affordable housing units and helping low-income first-time homebuyers with down payments and closing costs.

“Our traditional systems for funding housing take an incremental approach, but if there was ever a time we need to buck those systems, it’s now,” Inslee said in a prepared statement. “Homelessness and housing shortages are burdening every community in Washington. We can’t wait decades to build, we need housing now or the numbers of people sliding into homelessness will grow.”

Inslee’s also wants to shore up the state’s ability to care for Washingtonians with behavioral health needs, including money for state-run care, community-based and youth services.

His budget also outlines spending to boost early childhood education, protect the Washington salmon population, and to build five new hybrid-electric ferries and convert three to hybrid-electric.

This story will be updated.