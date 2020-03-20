OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Friday afternoon announced measures intended to protect workers who might be particularly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

Inslee said his office is working on a policy giving workers over 65 and those with underlying health conditions the legal right to leave work and stay at home for the duration of the outbreak, and “the financial means to be able to do that.” He said workers would also have the right to get their jobs back “when this blows over.”

“We’re trying to determine whether I can accomplish that by executive order” or whether action by the Legislature is needed, Inslee said.

Because at-risk workers “really can’t wait for that,” the governor called on employers to accommodate those workers “right now.”

“If you are in one of these vulnerable groups, I want to see to it you have the right to stay home … and I urge you to do so,” he said.

Inslee did not issue a stay at home order for the state, as many other governors have. But he did sternly warn residents to stay at home, calling out some young people in particular for ignoring his bans on large gatherings and on eat-in restaurant and bar service.

“I am asking, you may say I am pleading with you, to stay home,” he said. “Stay home unless it is necessary for you to go out.”

His plan for vulnerable workers could be the latest in a string of statewide directives responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Inslee has asked President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster in light of the coronavirus pandemic, he also announced Friday. That move could help secure extra aid for Washington residents, such as expanded unemployment benefits and food assistance.

That request comes as unemployment insurance claims have spiked after the governor shut down bars, restaurants and large gatherings in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The Washington Department of Health announced 136 newly confirmed cases on Friday, bringing the state’s to a total of 1,512 cases, which include 81 deaths. Most of those cases remain in King County, which has seen 793 people diagnosed and 67 fatalities, according to the county’s public health department.

