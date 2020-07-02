OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday announced a range of new emergency actions to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, including new restrictions for bars and a two-week pause on any county advancing to a broader phase in the governor’s four-part reopening plan.

Thursday’s announcement comes as confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been rising in Washington and around the nation.

The new restrictions will still allow bars to start back up in the third phase of the reopening plan, but they won’t be allowed to have bar seating. Customers will still be able to sit down at tables in those establishments.

Inslee announced that next week he will put in place a statewide order barring businesses from serving customers who don’t wear facial coverings to minimize spread of the virus.

That is an expansion of the order that Inslee put in place last week for Yakima County, one of Washington’s hotspots. The governor last week also ordered state residents to wear masks while in public when they couldn’t social distance themselves from others.

Inslee on Thursday relaxed on a set of restrictions for three hard-hit counties that have been stuck in the first — and most restrictive — phase of the four-part plan.

State officials will work with Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties to move them to a modified phase one to let some activities resume. That move is intended to keep residents there from going to other counties for services, and comes as more people in the region begin to wear facial coverings.