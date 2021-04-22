OLYMPIA — Washington state has entered its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to rise, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.

“We now are seeing the beginnings of a fourth surge in Washington,” said Inslee at a news conference on the state’s response to the virus.

That comes as new variants of the novel coronavirus — some of which are more contagious and deadly — expand in the state.

During the news conference, Inslee shared a chart showing the spread of the B.1.1.7 strain, also known as the UK variant.

That variant was rare in Washington even into early March, according to the data. But it’s now the dominant strain of cases in the state.

The governor’s remarks come as the state is set to reevaluate on May 3 whether more counties will have to tighten restrictions as cases rise.

In mid-April, state officials ordered Pierce, Cowlitz and Whitman counties to tighten COVID-19 restrictions and move back to the second phase of the governor’s Healthy Washington plan.

That meant moving back to 25% capacity limits for indoor spaces like restaurants and fitness centers, down from the 50% allowed in the third phase. Washington’s 36 other counties are currently in the third phase.