OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has updated the list of businesses considered essential under Washington’s emergency stay-home order intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a memo Tuesday evening, Inslee said automotive repair shops are considered essential, as are nannies taking care of children of workers deemed essential.

Meanwhile, the governor stated that some automotive sales and leasing activities are also now considered essential, as are renewable energies, commercial fishing and commercial geoduck operations.

The order also clarifies that private campgrounds are essential, but recreational activities like fishing and golf, are not.

The updated guidance can be found here.

The stay-home order is intended to reduce the number of people interacting with each other to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Businesses such as groceries and pharmacies, for example, are deemed essential, and can continue to operate.

The governor is expected to soon extend the order.

Inslee on Tuesday evening also waived post-retirement work restrictions for some people with state employee pensions. The move is aimed at allowing workers with needed experience — such health care or law enforcement — to fill essential jobs.

The move also allows employees in essential jobs who are close to retirement to stay in their positions, according to the news release. That waiver can be found here.

