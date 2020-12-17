OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday unveiled his proposed state budget plan with new taxes on capital gains and insurance to fund government through the COVID-19 pandemic without reducing services.

The new proposed 2021-23 state operating budget would spend $57.6 billion, with a focus on boosting public health spending amid a pandemic and ensuing restrictions that have shuttered businesses and schools and sparked an economic downturn.

The proposal includes $397 million to pay for testing supplies, personal

protective equipment, lab costs, epidemiology work, vaccine distribution and funding for Washington’s public health system.

There’s $400 million in new education funding to improve outcomes for students and address learning loss and educational opportunity gaps amid the pandemic.

With only 15% of Washington’s K-12 students getting any in-person schooling right now, the governor Wednesday announced new, less-stringent public health metrics intended to spur more school districts to reopen.

Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today to announce his full 2021-2023 budget proposals, including COVID-19.

Watch here:

Advertising

The state’s budget picture has brightened since June, when early estimates of the economic slowdown showed a massive shortfall in tax collections that fund everything from schools and mental health services, to parks, prisons and foster care.

But Inslee and lawmakers — who convene in the 2021 legislative session next month — still must grapple with a budget shortfall for the coming two years and hard decisions on taxes and spending.

To that end, Inslee’s budget plan includes a proposed 9% tax on capital gains earnings above $25,000 for individuals or $50,000 for joint filers. That proposal would exempt sole proprietor businesses, homes, retirement accounts, farms and forestry, and income from salaries.

Inslee and Democrats have proposed such a tax in recent years, and House Democratic lawmakers have insisted they have the votes for a plan. But neither chamber has voted on such a tax, and a handful of moderate Democratic senators have previously opposed it.

The governor is also proposing to raise revenue through an assessment on health insurers, limited health-services contractors, Medicaid managed care organizations, among others. That monthly, per-member fee would be adjusted overseen by the state Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Democratic House and Senate budget writers are each expected to released their own proposed budgets next year during the 105-day regularly scheduled legislation session.