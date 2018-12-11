Seeking to reverse the multitude of crises that have engulfed Washington's mental-health system, Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday released a plan that would radically reshape the care of patients by building hundreds of new community and hospital beds.

BURIEN — Seeking to reverse the multitude of crises that have engulfed Washington’s mental-health system, Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday released a plan that would radically reshape the care of patients by building hundreds of new community and hospital beds.

Inslee’s $675 million proposal for the 2019-21 budget comes after years of court orders and federal inspection findings highlighting the suffering and unlawful treatment of Washington’s mental-health patients at the hands of the state.

The state Supreme Court in 2014 found that Washington unconstitutionally kept psychiatric patients in setting likes emergency rooms without proper treatment because of a lack of bed space, a practice that in some cases continues.

Another judge in 2015 ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought on behalf of people housed in jails for weeks and months at a time while awaiting competency services for their mental-health issues.

At the heart of those and other troubles is Western State Hospital, Washington’s largest psychiatric facility. Located in Lakewood, the approximately 850-bed hospital has weathered years of alarming federal inspection reports over its levels of safety and patient care, as well as the outdated conditions of its many old buildings.

State officials wrestled for years to correct those problems. But the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services this year decertified Western State, costing Washington more than $50 million in annual in federal funding.

The governor previously announced his intention to close the civil wards at Western State and its sister hospital, Eastern State, near Spokane. Most of those civil patients would be moved into the community, while the hospitals would continue to treat patients who have arrived through the criminal-justice system.

Inslee’s new $675 million plan, which first must pass the Legislature, would begin to add hundreds of beds for patients who have been civilly committed and who suffer from diagnoses like schizophrenia.

It provides $110 million in grants to community hospitals and other facilities to create more than 500 new beds. Those placements would help divert patients from going into state hospitals or take patients waiting to be discharged.

The proposal provides some funding for the design of four 16-bed facilities, two 48-bed facilities and three 150-bed facilities to be placed across the state. It also gives some design funding for a new teaching hospital at the University of Washington that would focus on behavioral health.

Western State would be temporarily shored up under the plan, with $56 million for improvements to that facility and Eastern State, which is in Medical Lake.

Inslee also provides some design funding for a new hospital to treat patients coming from the criminal system. The Department of Social and Health Services, which oversees the state hospitals, earlier this year pitched that idea as a replacement for Western State.

As well as being decertified, Western State has recently seen an increase in patient assaults on staff. Because of the shortage of beds in Washington, 71 civil patients in late November were on a waiting list to get into Western State. Meanwhile, 189 patients currently there could be discharged if there were beds in the community.

Inslee’s plan also provides $4 million to help add more mental-health professionals like psychiatrists and care workers, who have been in short supply.

Even with bipartisan support for large-scale improvements to the mental-health system, the solution isn’t expected to be easy. Lawmakers and the governor in recent years have poured about $900 million into the system.