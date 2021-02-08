Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday is set to put his signature on a bill that slashes a scheduled hike in unemployment insurance for businesses and also expands jobless benefits and protections amid the pandemic.

The legislation is one of several bills lawmakers are quickly moving in order to help Washington residents and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing restrictions on commerce and daily life.

The governor is scheduled to sign Senate Bill 5061 at an 11:30 a.m. news conference. Bill sponsor Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, and co-sponsor Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, will join Inslee, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Rep. Mike Sells, D-Everett, will also join the event.

The legislation is intended to help with what would have been a $1.7 billion hike in unemployment taxes for employers through 2025.

The bill slashes the tax employers were set to pay in 2021 by $920 million. And it gets rid of calculations on future tax rates regarding the $1.2 billion in worker benefits given out during the stay-home period last spring at the outbreak of the virus.

Additionally, SB 5061 increases the minimum weekly unemployment benefit to about $270 for low-wage workers who lose their positions. That is up from $201.

The measure also allows unemployment benefits for employees who quit jobs during a declared public health emergency, if they face a high health risk related to that emergency, or if they live with individuals in the high-risk category.

The bill passed both the House and Senate with strong bipartisan majorities.