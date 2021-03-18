OLYMPIA — An additional 2 million Washingtonians will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 31, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday, including restaurant workers and people between 60 and 64 years old.

The governor Thursday also announced that the state will allow the resumption of indoors, in-person visits to long-term care facilities, and, that Washington’s temporary moratorium on evictions would be extended through June 30.

The indoors, in-person visits to long-term care facilities would be allowed in scenarios where residents or visitors have been vaccinated.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s press conference to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch here:

The announcements come as vaccination rates and the supply of doses increase, and as a large federal relief package begins to make its way to Washington.

Beginning March 31, the state will expand eligibility to the next two tiers of people.

Advertising

Those tiers include: anyone between 60 and 64 years of age; anyone with two or more comorbidities and new categories of workers in congregate settings, like construction, manufacturing and restaurants.

Anyone who lives in congregate settings — such as people experiencing homelessness, in correctional facilities, or those with disabilities living in group homes — will also become eligible March 31.

In addition to extending the moratorium on evictions, Inslee this week extended a moratorium on utility shut-offs through July 31.

And in another order this week, the governor continued a prohibition on any debt garnishments on COVID-19 relief payments by the federal government to residents.