OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday morning announced he will boost funding for immigrant legal aid in light of the new federal policy that is separating immigrant children from their undocumented parents.

Inslee is authorizing $200,000 in emergency funding for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Group to give civil legal aid for people, families and unaccompanied minors, according to a news release.

“The horrific separation of children from their parents at our southern border is just the latest in an ongoing effort by the president’s administration to terrorize immigrant families and those seeking asylum or refuge,” Inslee said in a statement. “Everyone is entitled to a fair and due process, and this funding will help make sure Washington is doing everything it can to protect that system of justice for all.”

The Washington Legislature this year had already approved $1 million in grants for the program, so Inslee’s move will bring the total to $1.2 million. The governor is expected to make further remarks at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Inslee’s announcement comes as outcry builds over the U.S. Department of Justice’s recent “zero tolerance” immigration crackdown. As part of that, undocumented children are being taken from parents detained after crossing the southern border.

On Tuesday, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he was seeking information from Washington residents being asked to host immigrant children separated from their families.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would sign an executive order later Wednesday that would end the separation policy.

More than 2,300 minors were separated from their families at the border from May 5 through June 9, according to the Department of Homeland Security.