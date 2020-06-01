OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a 3:00 p.m. news conference Monday to address the demonstrations that swept across Washington over the weekend protesting the death of George Floyd.

Inslee over the weekend activated the National Guard to help local law enforcement as protests — some peaceful, some devolving into destruction and looting — were held in Seattle, Bellevue, Auburn, Renton and Spokane.

The governor on Monday morning also took part in a call between governors and President Donald Trump, where the president called state leaders “weak” for not cracking down harder on demonstrations.

Trump told governors they “have to get much tougher,” according to an account of the call reported by The Associated Press.

“Most of you are weak,” Trump said, according to that report. “You have to arrest people.”

In an email, Inslee spokeswoman Tara Lee confirmed the governor was on that call. But she didn’t provide more information about the call or a reaction from Inslee, writing, “We have not had the opportunity to talk to him about it yet.”

In Olympia, law enforcement arrested nine protesters Sunday evening and into Monday morning during a demonstration in which a large rock cracked a glass door at City Hall and objects were thrown at police.

Demonstrators and police faced off for hours overnight, with protesters leaving only after police fired more than a dozen flash-bang grenades and some pepper ball rounds over a couple hours.

Still, Olympia appeared to be spared much of the damage seen elsewhere in the region and nation in recent days after Floyd’s death Monday, when a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground by kneeling on his neck for several minutes.

Sunday’s protest started peacefully around 5 p.m., said Lt. Paul Lower of the Olympia Police Department, and “things were fairly peaceful for quite some time.” People marched through the city and down to the Capitol building before returning to City Hall.

Police arrested two for allegedly damaging the City Hall door, three for throwing rocks at police and four for disorderly conduct, he said.

Damage downtown otherwise appeared minimal, with graffiti sprayed on the walls of a pet shop.

On Saturday evening, demonstrators gathered outside City Hall for a vigil to mark Floyd’s death. More than 100 people gathered with signs and electric candles, and later marched to the Capitol building, chanting peacefully.

At that demonstration, Deron Bozeman told the crowd about growing up in Minneapolis and knowing the areas where Floyd was killed and where the riots occurred.

While the focus has been largely stayed on the police role in Floyd’s death, the problems with racism go much deeper, Bozeman — a 32-year-old who works in public education — told those gathered at City Hall.

“We’ve got to take a step back and say, ‘Hey, what’s the bigger picture here,’” Bozeman, who is Black, said. “Because it’s in all of us.

“But the joy of it all is, it could change,” he added.

In an interview after his remarks, Bozeman said he doesn’t condone the unrest.

“Nobody condones breaking a window, nobody condones setting things on fire,” he said. “But for African-American people, my people, the Black people, for so long without a voice, there’s almost no other way to act.”

And he didn’t support some signs seen at Saturday’s rally agitating against law enforcement, added Bozeman, who lives in Olympia, saying, “It’s not the police, it’s in all of us.”

“And until we realize that, nothing’s going to change,” he added later. “Nothing’s going to change.”