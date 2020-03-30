OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday detailed how state and local governments plan to enforce the emergency measures put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had thousands of calls coming” in with reports some businesses and individuals are not complying with the stay-at-home order, Inslee said in a news conference.

Inslee, joined by law enforcement representatives, said the state will start forcing compliance by reaching out to businesses and others asking them to voluntarily comply. If that doesn’t work, state regulators could impose penalties, for instance, against businesses.

And if those don’t work, the governor said cases could be referred to the state Attorney General’s Office for legal action.

“But taking people to court will be the very last thing” to be considered, Inslee said.

Officials are providing an online complaint form for anyone to alert the state about people or businesses not complying with the emergency measures. People should not contact 911 if their sole complaint is about the possible violation of the stay-at-home order.

Advertising

Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson were joined Monday by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste. Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl appeared by video conference.

The news conference comes a week after Inslee ordered the statewide stay-at-home order, which came atop other emergency restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Those violating the emergency orders could be found guilty of a gross misdemeanor.

Since many businesses are overseen by state regulators, those complaints will be routed to the relevant agencies to be reviewed.

From there, agency personnel will contact businesses to give information and guidance about how to comply with the order, according to Inslee’s office, with the goal of getting voluntary compliance.

But enforcement actions will be pursued against businesses that continue to violate the order, according to the governor’s office.

Advertising

And local law enforcement decisions will take the lead on other enforcement, Inslee said.

By the time he issued the stay-at-home order, Inslee had already put in place restrictions on nonessential businesses, closed schools and banned large gatherings, like sporting events and concerts. Those measures are aimed at keeping people away from each other.

Some data appear to show those efforts to slow the spread are working, Inslee said last Thursday, but the stay-at-home order might need to be extended beyond its original two weeks.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.