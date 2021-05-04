With two strokes of his pen on Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee enacted a new capital gains tax on some wealthier Washingtonians and handed an annual tax rebate to hundreds of thousands of lower-income workers.

During a bill-signing ceremony at the Tukwila Community Center, Inslee hailed the measures passed by the Legislature as a major step toward tax fairness in the state.

“We refuse to live and accept a society of massive poverty amongst massive wealth,” Inslee said as he signed the bills.

The capital gains tax and the so-called Working Families Tax Exemption had been longstanding goals for progressive groups, but had failed for years to make it through the Legislature. This year, Inslee and Democrats wielded solid majorities to break through any opposition, adopting the tax shifts along with major climate bills and police reforms.

The 7% tax on capital gains, which passed narrowly amid staunch opposition from Republicans and business groups, would apply to profits above $250,000 on sales of investments such as stocks and bonds.

It exempts real estate and retirement accounts, as well as timber and livestock sales, and provides deductions for many smaller, family-owned businesses.

The tax would affect about 7,000 Washingtonians a year, and would raise about $445 million starting in fiscal year 2023, according to estimates by the state Department of Revenue.

Opponents argue the tax is too volatile to rely on, and unnecessary given the state’s rebounding tax revenues. Some already have sued to halt it from going into effect next year.

The Freedom Foundation, a conservative Olympia-based nonprofit, filed a lawsuit last week in Douglas County on behalf of several taxpayers, contending the new tax amounts to an illegal income tax under decades-old state Supreme Court decisions.

Another group, calling itself the Opportunity for All Coalition, has also announced plans to sue.

The tax rebate signed by Inslee is less controversial, passing with large bipartisan majorities in the Legislature.

The Working Families Tax Exemption will send rebates of between $300 and $1,200 to an estimated 420,000 Washingtonians starting in 2023. The program, modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, is expected to pay out about $250 million a year.

The exemption, aimed at making up for the state’s regressive, sales-tax dependent tax system, had been passed into state law in 2008, but was never funded before this year.

Eligibility for the rebates mirror the federal earned-income credit, and will depend on income and family size. For tax year 2021, a married couple with three children could earn up to $57,414 and qualify. The rebate decreases for people with incomes close to the maximum allowed, with a minimum of $50.

Payments will be smaller and harder to come by for people without children. A single person with no dependents would qualify with an income of $15,980 or less.

Assuming the tax changes survive any legal challenges, the state Department of Revenue will roll out details on how both programs will be implemented over the coming year, an agency spokesperson said.