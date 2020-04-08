OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced he would return to the federal government the field hospital recently set up in Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center to help the healthcare system cope with the new coronavirus.

In a statement, Inslee said the move will allow it to “be deployed to another state facing a more significant need.”

Set up about a week ago by hundreds of U.S. Army soldiers, the 250-bed field hospital was intended to handle any overflow of non-COVID-19 patients while area medical centers dealt with the pandemic.

Inslee in recent days has cited more favorable projections for what’s to come next in the outbreak of COVID-19. The governor Sunday announced he was returning 400 ventilators to the federal government’s national stockpile, to assist other states in worse shape.

The governor said the hospital was requested “before our physical distancing strategies were fully implemented and we had considerable concerns that our hospitals would be overloaded with Covid-19 cases.”

“But we haven’t beat this virus yet, and until we do, it has the potential to spread rapidly if we don’t continue the measures we’ve put in place,” the governor added.

In the statement, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan called it the right decision, because the region’s hospitals appear to have enough capacity, ICU beds and ventilators.

“While Seattle fought hard for these resources, it’s clear other communities are in desperate need of this high-quality medical facility and personnel,” said Durkan. “This virus knows no borders, and we must care for the sick and vulnerable, regardless of any city, county, or state line.”

