OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday said Washington’s economy will likely re-open in phases once the state officials believe the society can safely function amid the new coronavirus.

That plan could look something like a reverse process of how the state shut down in March in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the governor said in a news conference on the virus.

“This transition will not be a light switch, on and off, it will be a dial.” said Inslee. “And we will dial it up and down, as the data suggest and as our community responds.”

He described reopening the economy as “a phased approach” wherein some of the first things shut down during the outbreak — like large gatherings — could be the last to reopen.

“The phasing will be probably the reverse of what it was going into the effort,” Inslee said. “We started by the prohibiting large gatherings, we then closed on-site education in our schools, we then had a stay-home order in our individual lives, we then closed non-essential businesses.

“And that makes sense, because we’ll be bringing back the things that are most essential to our economic and physical and financial health,” the governor added later. “And then working out to the periphery things that might be some of the most joyful things in life, but not the most necessary to maintain our households, income and otherwise.”

Advertising

Inslee gave no new details on when that might begin. The current stay-home order is in effect through the end of the day on May 4.

Still, the continuing shortage of test kits, Inslee said Wednesday, remains the biggest obstacle to reopening the economy.

The state will need the ability to test more people after the state reopens than current capacity allows, with the idea being to quickly identify and stop new outbreaks before they grow in size.

How is this outbreak affecting you? What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.