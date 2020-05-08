OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday he was issuing guidance to allow retail stores to do curbside pickup services and get landscapers back to work with safety guidelines amid the new coronavirus.

Inslee also said five counties have been given approval so far to begin lifting restrictions more quickly.

The governor said the state has approved applications for Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln and Pend Oreille counties to move to the second phase in the state’s reopening plan.

“We are making progress in this fight,” Inslee said in a news conference Friday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“And the fact we are making progress is not an accident,” Inslee added later, because Washingtonians had stayed home to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Inslee’s stay-home order is in effect through May 31, but the first phase in his reopening plan has begun allowing some businesses and social activities to open earlier.

The governor’s four-phase reopening plan also anticipates other restrictions being in place weeks after May 31 — and only being lifted once public health data shows the outbreak has been sufficiently reduced.

As part of that first phase, Inslee earlier this week issued guidance allowing vehicle and vessel dealers to resume sales and some car washes to reopen, as for religious groups to offer drive-up services.

Phase two is expected to begin for most areas on June 1, provided public-health data still looks favorable. The five small counties given permission to reopen more quickly on Friday can begin moving to phase two.

The second phase allows the start of new construction, the opening of hair salons and barbershops. Restaurants would be able to open to 50% capacity but must keep tables to five or fewer people. Some in-store retail purchases would also be allowed.