OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday rebuked President Donald Trump after the president appeared to encourage rebellions against statewide stay-home orders in a series of tweets.

Following a protest in Minnesota by conservatives there opposing that state’s stay-home order to slow the new coronavirus, Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” The president tweeted similar messages about Virginia and Michigan, which saw a similar protest on Wednesday.

The president’s exhortations came even as Trump spelled out guidelines under which states may eventually reopen.

Closer to home, some conservatives were planning a protest at the Capitol on Sunday in Olympia calling for Inslee to lift his stay-home order. The demonstration has been touted by, among others, anti-tax activist Tim Eyman.

In a statement Friday, Inslee condemned Trump for encouraging “illegal and dangerous acts” that were “putting millions of people in danger of contracting COVID-19.”

“The president is fomenting domestic rebellion and spreading lies even while his own administration says the virus is real and is deadly, and that we have a long way to go before restrictions can be lifted,” Inslee said in prepared remarks.

“Just yesterday, the president stood alongside White House officials and public-health experts and said science would guide his plan for easing restrictions,” the governor added. “The White House released a sensible plan laying out many of the guidelines that I agree are essential to follow, as we work to resume economic activity.”

The governor called for political leaders to speak out against Trump.

Inslee took a more conciliatory tone toward those who oppose his stay-at home order, some of whom may attend Sunday’s demonstration in Olympia.

Asked about the planned demonstration, Inslee said “of course they’re welcome to express their First Amendment rights to say what they want to say.”

“I do encourage them to socially distance when they do that, try to maintain six feet apart while you’re expressing yourself,” the governor said. “We care about your safety as well.”

The rally, named “Hazardous Liberty! Defend the Constitution!” is in response to the governor’s use of emergency powers to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, which as of Friday morning has killed 583 Washingtonians and sickened at least 11,152, according to the state Department of Health.

Inslee has used his authority to close schools, shutter businesses deemed non-essential and temporarily ban large gatherings in an attempt to stop the virus from spreading.

“If we assent to this violation, even for a short time, then we are assenting to future violations, more egregious and indefinite in their scope,” wrote the demonstration’s organizers on a Facebook page. “We will be, in as real a sense as is possible, forging the chains of our own servitude.”

